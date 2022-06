For Worcester hip-hop artist Novian Wright, an opportunity to open up for Worcester-born national musical act Joyner Lucas at the recent Joynerfest at the Palladium was “everything I've ever wanted.” While he's no stranger to local stages — the recent high school grad has been a part of the scene since he was 8 years old — Wright says the feeling of being on stage and connecting with the audience makes him feel alive. But more than that, performing live is “crucial to growing in the industry.”

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO