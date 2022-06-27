Wrong-way crash along I-270NB near Easton sends 3 to the hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a wrong-way crash sent multiple people to the hospital early Monday morning.
The crash was reported at about 1:20 a.m., on I-270 northbound near Easton Way.
At least three people were injured in the crash including one who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
I-270NB was closed in the area for several hours while police investigated but has since reopened.
