Celebrities

Taraji P. Henson slams Roe v. Wade reversal in BET Awards monologue: 'Guns have more rights than a woman'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Taraji P. Henson.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Taraji P. Henson said at the BET Awards that guns have more rights than women.
  • Henson criticized the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week.
  • Multiple other celebrities also spoke out against the ruling during Sunday's ceremony.

BET Awards host Taraji P. Henson criticized the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during her opening monologue at the ceremony on Sunday.

Last week, the landmark case that recognized a pregnant person's 14th Amendment right to abortion was overturned by the Supreme Court, allowing states such as Texas to implement abortion bans.

Henson condemned the decision after congratulating Lizzo — who had just performed her hit song "About Damn Time" — for donating a million dollars to reproductive healthcare organization Planned Parenthood.

"It's about damn time we step into our power," Henson said. "It's about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It's a sad day in America."

The Oscar-nominated actor continued: "A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life if she chooses to. And it's about time I got that off my chest."

Henson was not the only one to mention the Supreme Court ruling during the awards ceremony.

Janelle Monáe said "fuck the Supreme Court" and put their middle finger up in the air as they gave a speech to present the best female R&B/pop artist award.

Monáe added: "These artists are making art on our own terms, owning our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body and our decisions, my body."

Jazmine Sullivan, who won the award, directed her acceptance speech at men, asking them to stand in solidarity with pregnant people.

"We need y'all to stand up for us, stand up with us," Sullivan said. "If you've ever benefited from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing with us. This is not just a woman's issue. This is everybody's issue, and we need your support more than ever."

Read the original article on Insider

Insider

Insider

