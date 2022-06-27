The first 'Harry Potter' book was published 25 years ago in the U.K.

Embark on a magical journey with the LEGO Harry Potter 12 Grimmauld Place. Consisting of 1,083 pieces, it transforms to reveal spectacular scenes and incredible adventures from the headquarters of the Order of the Phoenix. In particular, it’s bursting with authentic features and fun accessories. This includes Sirius Black’s room, the piano where Ron and Hermione practice playing, and the Black family tree tapestry. Moreover, this set includes 9 minifgures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Sirius Black, Nymphadora Tonks, Kreacher, Molly Weasley, and Fred Weasley. It also comes with George Weasley, Kingsley Shacklebolt, Hermione’s cat, and Crookshanks. Finally, this Harry-Potter-inspired set provides hours of fun to build. And the instructions allow kids to view, zoom, and rotate the model in real time.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO