Why Russia says it has not defaulted on its foreign debt

Russia is set to default on its foreign-currency sovereign debt after bond holders reported the Kremlin missed two payments late Sunday, per the Wall Street Journal. Why it matters: This is the foreseeable outcome of sanctions imposed due to the invasion of Ukraine, even though Russia had successfully pushed off the inevitable for months. For now, the default is mostly notable for its symbolism as Russia's first foreign debt default since 1918, reflecting the country's international pariah status and crumbling economy.
