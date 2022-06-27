ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Russia says it has not defaulted on its foreign debt

By Alina Selyukh
Russia appears to have defaulted on foreign-currency debt for the first time in over a century. But it does not consider itself in default because its payments have been blocked by Western sanctions.

Bloomberg

Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a Century

After months of teetering on the edge of default, Russia is now just hours away from a dramatic moment in the financial battle that the US and others have waged against the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine. A grace period on about $100 million of missed bond payments --...
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
DOPE Quick Reads

In Ukraine Russian Kyiv Conflict, Airstrike Was Meant to Humiliate Western Leaders Before Group of Seven Summit

A recent Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv destroyed at least two residential buildings and a preschool backyard. The attack reportedly killed one and wounded six. Russia also allegedly attacked Ukraine from 932 miles away with 14 KH-101 air-to-surface long-range cruise missiles. For a visual, 932 miles is slightly shorter than the straight line distance between Aliso Viejo, CA, and Ralls, TX. [i] [ii]
Sanctions drive Russia to first foreign debt default since 1918

Russia is set to default on its foreign-currency sovereign debt after bond holders reported the Kremlin missed two payments late Sunday, per the Wall Street Journal. Why it matters: This is the foreseeable outcome of sanctions imposed due to the invasion of Ukraine, even though Russia had successfully pushed off the inevitable for months. For now, the default is mostly notable for its symbolism as Russia's first foreign debt default since 1918, reflecting the country's international pariah status and crumbling economy.
Daily Mail

British ex-Nato commander says 'there will never be peace in Europe' while Putin remains in power and calls for 'massive rearmament' in UK and other Western nations after Ukraine invasion

A British former Nato chief said last night there will 'never be peace in Europe' while Vladimir Putin remains in charge of Russia and called for 'massive rearmament' in Western after the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Chalke Valley History Festival, which is sponsored by the Daily Mail, General...
The Independent

Ban on Russian gold will ‘strike at heart of Putin’s war machine’ says Johnson

The UK, US, Canada and Japan will ban imports of Russian gold in the latest stage of the effort to cripple Russia’s economy in response to the war in Ukraine.Gold exports were worth £12.6 billion to Russia in 2021 and its importance has increased since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as oligarchs have rushed to buy bullion to avoid the impact of sanctions, Downing Street said.Officials believe that because London is a major gold-trading hub, UK sanctions will have a huge impact on Mr Putin’s ability to raise funds to finance his war effort.The measures we have announced today will...
AFP

Russia fails to pay debt but denies default

Russia said Monday that two of its debt payments were blocked from reaching creditors, pushing the country closer to its first foreign default in a century due to sanctions over the Ukraine offensive. Russia had attempted to make the payments, but the finance ministry said Monday that the money had not been transferred to creditors.
International Business Times

Taiwan Holders Of Russian Bonds Say Haven't Received Payments -sources

Some Taiwanese holders of Russian Eurobonds have not received interest due on May 27 after a grace period expired on Sunday evening, two sources said, potentially setting Moscow on track for its first major external sovereign default in over a century. Russia was due to make $100 million in coupon...
Reuters

France says Russia must answer for missile strike on Ukrainian mall

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia must answer for a deadly missile strike on a crowded Ukrainian shopping centre on Monday, France's Foreign Ministry said, condemning the attack. At least 11 people were killed and 50 wounded when two Russian missiles slammed into the shopping centre in the central Ukrainian...
BBC

Africa is a hostage of Russia's war on Ukraine, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called Africa "a hostage" of Russia's war during an address to the African Union (AU) on Monday. Russia's invasion, and its blockade of Ukraine's grain exports, have sparked grain and fertiliser shortages and put millions of people at risk of hunger. The chair of the...
