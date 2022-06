There was stunning testimony on Capitol Hill today. The House committee investigating the January 6 attack heard from Cassidy Hutchinson. She was the top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and she was by his side throughout the day on January 6 and in the days leading up to the riots. She gave a firsthand account of former President Trump's participation, saying he planned to lead a crowd to the Capitol knowing they were armed. As people rallied near the White House that day, armed with automatic weapons and body armor, here's how she described Trump's reaction to learning they were being stopped at magnetometers.

