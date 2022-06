Residents in the town of Millinocket, Maine, say they are outraged and disappointed after a local insurance agency displayed a racist sign remarking on the Juneteenth holiday. "Juneteenth ~it's whatever... We're closed. Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens," the sign stated in a large font. It was taped to the front of Harry E. Reed Insurance Agency in Millinocket on Monday. The small town sits about three hours outside Portland and some 50 miles away from the U.S.-Canada border.

MILLINOCKET, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO