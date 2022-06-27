Kiko Kostadinov Presents His Vision of Menswear for SS23

If you keep an eye on Tracee Ellis Ross’ style, you know the actor loves to make a fashion statement. Her wardrobe is full of eye-catching pieces with prints, sequins, and feathers. (That’s perhaps why Christopher John Rogers is one of her all-time favorite designers.) Recently though, the actor has been keeping her ensembles unusually minimal and low-key. For evidence, take Ross’ VB Body collection outfit, which she wore for her most recent Black-ish promo event. Her all-black set came from Victoria Beckham’s newly launched line of form-fitting basics, which, despite its primarily neutral color offerings, caught the actor’s attention.
