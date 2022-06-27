ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

For the birds: A 'World of Birds' in the Bronx

By Roger Clark
NY1
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a recent visit to the Bronx Zoo's "World of Birds" with Curator of Ornithology Chuck Cerbini, NY1 spotted some pied imperial pigeons inside one of the exhibits, which look a lot different than the pigeons — or rock doves, as they are known — that are typically seen in the...

A message to seniors and New Yorkers with disabilities: Freeze your rent (opinion)

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know — some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than 20 years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
Port Morris: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 304 East 134th Street

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units in a 7-story, residential building at 304 East 134th Street in the Port Morris section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by S. Wieder Architect, and developed by Joel Rubin under the East 134th Terrace LLC, the structure yields 22 residential units. Available on NYC Housing Connect, the online portal of NYC Department of Housing, Preservation and Development (HPD) are 7 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
Harlem Apartment Residents on Rent Strike Over Building Conditions

A group of renters in Harlem are going on a rent strike to protest living conditions in their building, according to a new civil action filed in the New York County Court. Residents of the rent-stabilized building at 1833 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd allege in the lawsuit that their landlord, Manhattanville Holdings LLC, and property manager, Israel David failed to adequately repair the building following a deadly fire that occurred in November 2021.
Free Outdoor Public Pools Open in the Bronx

New York City’s free outdoor public pools open on Tuesday, June 28. All public pools are open for two swim sessions every day of the summer- from 11am to 3pm and 4pm to 7pm. Swimmers must be wearing a swimsuit to enter the pool area, and everyone must have a lock for the locker to put their belongings.
The Pandemic Caused NYC’s Wealthy to Leave in Unprecedented Numbers

Click here to read the full article. “New York is back.” At least that’s what you’ll hear from some city officials and residents, who see people returning to local restaurants, hotels and apartments. But new data assessed by The New York Times tell a slightly different, and more worrisome, story. According to the report, IRS data show that NYC residents who moved to other states by the time they filed their 2019 taxes reported $21 billion in total income, far more than in any previous year. While some of those people may have moved back to the city since, the potential...
Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Fireworks at Orchard Beach in the Bronx

One of our favorite events to kick off the summer is happening on Wednesday, June 29 in the Bronx. The New York Salutes America Fireworks Extravaganza at Orchard Beach will take place from 6pm to 10pm. Presented by Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and NYC Council Member Marjorie Velazquez, this annual firework display is the one time you can hang at Orchard Beach late at night and enjoy a spectacular view of fireworks.
Carnival Magic fight while at sea investigated by NYPD

NEW YORK - A fight aboard a cruise ship while at sea was under investigation by the NYPD after the ship returned to Manhattan early Tuesday. The Carnival Magic arrived as scheduled at Pier 90 on Manhattan's West Side where it was met by New York City police. According to a Carnival spokesperson, a fight broke out at a nightclub aboard the ship Monday night.
NYC outdoor pools open June 28

New York City's outdoor pools will once again welcome swimmers beginning Tuesday, June 28. The pools are free of charge and there are places to take a dip in all five boroughs. Outdoor pools will be open between 11 and 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 pm. However, some programs...
Best Food and Flea Markets to Explore This Summer in NYC

Market season in NYC is in high gear. From food and drink markets where you can sample the best local eats (old and new favorites), the city has to offer, complete with stunning views and live entertainment. Local makers and artisans are also popping up showcasing unique home and wellness items to vintage goods. Check out our guide and plug into the best markets to explore this summer!
Mom announces honors student is home

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The mother of a 15-year-old honors student who disappeared five days ago after taking her physics Regents, announced on Instagram Tuesday night the girl had returned home. “I want to thank everyone from the bottom of our heart,” the mother wrote. “My family is blessed to have [her] home safe […]
“Hell’s Kitchen Has So Much Character Compared to its Gentrified Neighbors” — Why Layla Law-Gisiko Cares for Her Adopted Home

French-born Layla Law-Gisiko emigrated to New York a quarter of a century ago and has been a member of Manhattan Community Board 5 for the past 17 years. She shares her West Side Story. So, what’s your New York story?  Born here, or just arrived?I was born in Paris, France. I emigrated to New York […] The post “Hell’s Kitchen Has So Much Character Compared to its Gentrified Neighbors” — Why Layla Law-Gisiko Cares for Her Adopted Home appeared first on W42ST.
Where kids in NYC can get free breakfast, lunch this summer

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The City of New York wants to make sure that no child goes hungry this summer. Starting Tuesday and continuing until Friday, Sept. 2, meals will be provided free of charge for kids. Free breakfast and lunch will be available to people 18 and under at select schools, pools, city parks […]
New York NFT Leaves Attendees Infected with COVID-19

NFT New York City (NFT.NYC) organized a three-day conference that brought the NFT community together in NYC for debates, talks, and workshops through June 20-23, 2022. The program was glamorous and successful. However, it airdropped a virus to people. Multiple sources have reported that many attendees have contracted the Coronavirus...
A New York Mother Vanished In The Middle Of A Divorce And Custody Battle

Petra Loretta MuhammadFacebook - David Hoovler Orange County DA. Petra Loretta Muhammad, raised by various relatives, lived in her homeland of Grenada until she was a teen. When she was fourteen, Petra moved to Trinidad, and at the age of 22, she met William Jackson. When she was 24 years old, she moved to the United States and married William. William converted to Islam and changed his last name to Muhammad, and as his wife, Petra carried the last name, Muhammad. Then 30-year-old Petra was a student at the State University of New York Orange (SUNY) in Newburgh, New York. She was pursuing a degree in diagnostic imaging with plans to become an x-ray technician. Petra worked part-time as a cashier and was about to sign the lease on her apartment. Petra had been married for four years to William Muhammad, who she was divorcing. The couple lived in a home owned by William's parents at 35 Schneider Avenue. William was also under investigation for allegations that he abused their young son. Petra had an order of protection against William. The Herald Times-Record reports in February 2005, that she told a judge that her husband hit her in the face. William threatened to kill her, pushed her, and locked her and their son out of their home. She said William disabled the phones to prevent her from calling for help, reports the Times Herald-Record. The protection order prohibited William from harassing Petra. According to Bronx News 12, William filed for custody of the couple's 3 1/2-year-old son in the middle of the divorce. Four months later, Petra Muhammad vanished.
Video: Manhattan family surrounded by illegal dirt bikes, ATVs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A woman says a pack of drivers on dirt bikes and ATVs surrounded her and her family as they drove down the Henry Hudson Parkway. Dashboard camera video captures the Manhattan family’s moment of panic on Sunday. Jessica Garcia was behind the wheel with her husband in the front passenger seat […]
