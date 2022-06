CHARLOTTE, N.C.–If you decide to get rid of an old car, make sure you keep the license plate. If your old license plates fall into the wrong hands, you could be paying for their traffic violations. In today’s, “Don’t Waste Your Money”, John Matarese introduces us to a man who’s been getting notices for unpaid toll booth fines in states he hasn’t been too in years.

