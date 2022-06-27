ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Birmingham explosion: Fire chief gives update on investigation

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has died and a man seriously injured by...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Banned driver killed woman in hit-and-run Birmingham crash

A banned driver who killed an 80-year-old woman in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed. Irshad Begum was hit in Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, on the afternoon of 5 April. Amaan Isa, 28, of College Road, Alum Rock, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. He was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Gas explosion in Birmingham: drone footage shows house completely destroyed

Drone footage shows the damages done after a gas explosion destroyed a house and damaged several others on Sunday evening (26 June), in Kingstanding, Birmingham.West Midlands Police said they were called just after 8.30 pm on Sunday to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding, and have confirmed on Monday morning (27 June) one woman died from the explosion.Another man is in a life-threatening condition at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham.Emergency services said the cause of the fire is not yet known.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Selly Oak house collapse: Residents evacuated from Birmingham street

A terraced house has partially collapsed along with scaffolding, forcing neighbouring homes to be evacuated. Firefighters were called to Heeley Road in Selly Oak, Birmingham, on Tuesday at about 11:00 BST. Eight people were moved out of neighbouring homes as a precaution, West Midlands Fire Service said. No injuries have...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Birmingham house explosion: Mother, 79, killed in gas blast as partner fights for life ‘had heart of gold’

Tributes have been paid to a mother with a “heart of pure gold” killed in a house explosion in Birmingham.Doreen Rees-Bibb, 79, was caught up in the blast on Sunday evening, along with her partner David Murphy who owns the house in Kingstanding. Mr Murphy was pulled from the wreckage by neighbours and is in hospital in a “lift-threatening” condition. A family member paid tribute to Doreen, describing her as “the life and soul of the party”. They told The Sun: “She was full of warmth and love, and she had a heart of pure gold. We are all...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
BBC

Reading gang-rape investigation closed by police

An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police. A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading. Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday. Following examinations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Five men arrested on suspicion of murdering Simon Dobbin

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked following a match. Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Couple sought as girl left critical in Coventry hit-and-run

A girl has been left in a critical condition following what police called a hit-and-run. They said the eight-year-old was struck by a grey Toyota Yaris on Monkswood Crescent, Coventry, on 17 June. She suffered a head injury in the crash just after 18:00 BST and remained in hospital, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading rape investigation after woman attacked by four men

A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday. The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man on quad bike rams into police officer before driving away

Shocking bodycam footage shows the moment a PCSO was left injured after being run over by a man on a quad bike.The off-road Suzuki vehicle ploughed into the officer, from West Midlands Police, as he got out of his car to confront the rider in the Handsworth area of Birmingham on 10 June.He suffered an injured knee after being rammed before the driver made his escape down the road.The officer attempted to give chase on foot but was unable to catch the suspect.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Teens perform epic 1,000ft slam dunk from flying aircraftRail strikes: Birmingham New Street station deserted during rush hourHuge fire rips through Smurfit Kappa packaging plant in Birmingham
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Assaulted Hampshire police officer finds angry parking note

A police officer who parked hastily to chase two men wanted after an assault and was then attacked himself, returned to find an "angered resident" had pinned a note to his vehicle. The note, written on kitchen roll paper, was left on the police car on a side street in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Washington man killed in crash was big character, family say

A motorbike rider killed in a crash was "one of life's big characters", his family have said. Taylor Mallam, 28, died in hospital a day after his bike crashed into a wall in Washington, Northumbria Police said. Mr Mallam, who was known as Tigz and lived in Washington, was a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Gloucester layby rape investigation leads to arrest

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in a layby on the A38. He was questioned after a woman was attacked near the New Dawn Inn pub on Tewkesbury Road, Gloucester, between 17:00 and 18:00 BST on 20 June. Gloucestershire Constabulary has since...
PUBLIC SAFETY

