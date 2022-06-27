MSHP Makes Two Arrests in Dunklin County

The MSHP made one arrest in New Madrid County Tuesday. 21 year old Simon Lerma of Malden was arrested for felony possession of marijuana and ecstasy, DWI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. That arrest happened at 4:20 p.m.
KENNETT, MO. (KAIT) - Officials in Southeast Missouri are investigating an animal neglect and abandonment case after two puppies were found. According to a post on the Kennett Humane Department’s Facebook page, both puppies were found dehydrated and emaciated. “The black and white one was pretty much in a...
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A Michigan man was arrested after police said he led officers on a high speed chase in Dexter on Sunday, June 26. According to Dexter Police, officers attempted to stop Richard Gabriel Shenoskey of Cedarville, Michigan, but he took off driving down several roads. Police said...
Union City police have issued charges against a Troy man, who was observed taking items from the Union City Wal-Mart store. Reports said the Loss Prevention Officer informed officers that 38 year old Shawn Keith Cooper was taking items from the package and placing them in his pants. The police...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A K9 officer found a man accused of leading police and deputies on a chase hiding under an abandoned trailer. According to a news release from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Blytheville Police Officer Seth Rounsavall saw a vehicle that matched a stolen vehicle report out of Gosnell on Sunday, June 26.
Arraignment for a murder suspect in Pemiscot County was reset for Thursday. 32 year old Arsenio Jones will appear before Judge William Carter. He is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death last week of his sister, 38 year old Lorinda Branch. Jones is...
A 44-year-old Lexington man was taken into custody Tuesday morning, June 28, 2022, on a federal narcotic trafficking charge. Joel Lynn Arnold of Lexington was arrested by the Lexington Police Department, FBI Agents, Jackson Police Department, Dyersburg Police Department, and officers with the Safe Streets Task Force. The arrest occurred...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 23-year-old Ripley, Tennessee man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after one person was killed and three people, including the alleged gunman, were injured Tuesday in a shooting and apparent burglary. It happened in an outbuilding that was being used as housing...
A Dyer man reported his Jeep being stolen in Union City. Police reports said 30 year old Curtis Micheal Pereira told officers his 2005 Jeep Wrangler was taken from the rear Kohler parking lot. Pereira said he parked his vehicle at 6:30, and came outside at 7:00 to get his...
Two people are facing shoplifting charges from multiple incidents at the Martin Walmart. Forty-year-old Terry Gooch, of Hornbeak, and 48-year-old Charlotte Jarred, of Tiptonville, were arrested Sunday at the Martin Walmart location. Both were observed shoplifting items from the store on June 21st totaling nearly $947 dollars. Gooch had also...
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a burglary report at Bootheel Bubbles Laundry. According to police, the owner of the laundry mat told officers that someone broke into his business, got into his office and machines. The owner reported the break-in on Monday, June 27. No other details...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff Department (TCSO) have located and arrested a man who fled the scene of a crash into a deputy's car. Curtis Raines was taken into custody for his actions in a pursuit on Hwy 14 Monday night that left one deputy injured. The...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The former Osceola police chief, along with the current assistant chief, are being sued. On Tuesday, June 28, Patrick Washington, a former officer for the Osceola Police Department, filed a lawsuit against Jerry Hamilton and Tyler Standefer. Hamilton submitted his resignation after hours on Friday, June...
Three Blytheville residents were hurt when the vehicle they were in ran off CR 498 south of Steele and overturned. According to the MSHP, three passengers in the vehicle: 20 year old Garret Jackson, 22 year old Thomas Lewis, and 23 year old Vanessa Ivy were taken to the hospital in Blytheville with moderate to serious injuries.
The July 4th holiday period is always a busy one for the Kennett Fire Department. Fire Chief Paul Spain said they always have a couple of concerns: fires and injuries. So stay safe – and Spain says all it usually takes are some common sense measures. Fireworks can be...
Union City police are trying to learn the identity of an individual, who pointed a gun at a clerk at Taco Bell, on 1400 Rutledge Lane. Police reports said on Thursday morning at 2:30, police received a call after a person pulled a gun on an employee at the drive-thru window.
Employees at a Union City car dealership discovered a vehicle taken from the lot. Police reports said officers were dispatched to Union City Auto Credit, on Stad Avenue, after a 2013 Ford Fusion was discovered missing. Reports said salesman Mark Warner reported the the vehicle last seen on June 22nd,...
SIKESTON – Route M in New Madrid County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route 162 to Route KK. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, June 29 through Friday, July 22 from 7 a.m. until...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 32-year-old man after they say he fatally shot his sister. Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said 911 received a call at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, regarding a shooting on County Highway 415. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lorinda Branch dead...
