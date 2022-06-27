MSHP Makes Two Arrests in Dunklin County

Three Blytheville residents were hurt when the vehicle they were in ran off CR 498 south of Steele and overturned. According to the MSHP, three passengers in the vehicle: 20 year old Garret Jackson, 22 year old Thomas Lewis, and 23 year old Vanessa Ivy were taken to the hospital in Blytheville with moderate to serious injuries.

BLYTHEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO