LDWF confirms bodies of three boaters in Lake Maurepas recovered

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirms that the three bodies in a fatal boating accident on Lake Maurepas have been recovered.

The boasters were identified by authorities as 48-year-old Michael Bryant of Denham Springs, 18-year-old Zachary LeDuff of Greenwell Springs, and 20-year-old Zane Bryant of Denham Springs.

LDWF said the search for the three began on Sunday, June 26 at 4 p.m. at the mouth of Blind River. Authorities said the men were on a pontoon boat when LeDuff became distressed while swimming in the water then Zane tried to save LeDuff but he himself became distressed. LDWF said Michael attempted to rescue LeDuff and Zane but could not.

The men’s bodies were recovered on Monday, June 27, and turned over to the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

LDWF will be leading the investigation. Authorities said all three men were not wearing flotation devices at the time of the incident.

Several other local agencies assisted with the search including the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Fire Department, and Lake Maurepas Fire Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.