DWI suspect arrested after multi-vehicle crash in north Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested a person on a DWI charge early Monday morning after a crash involving four vehicles in far north Austin.
According to the Austin Police Department, the driver of one vehicle hit the other three around 1:15 a.m. on West Longspur Boulevard. That’s just east of North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane.
APD said the suspect left but was arrested around 3:15 a.m.
No one was hurt in the crash.
