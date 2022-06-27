DWI suspect arrested after multi-vehicle crash in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested a person on a DWI charge early Monday morning after a crash involving four vehicles in far north Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, the driver of one vehicle hit the other three around 1:15 a.m. on West Longspur Boulevard. That’s just east of North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane.

Crash on Longspur Blvd. in far north Austin. (KXAN/Julie Karam)

APD said the suspect left but was arrested around 3:15 a.m.

No one was hurt in the crash.

