ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

DWI suspect arrested after multi-vehicle crash in north Austin

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaYEV_0gN5wcra00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested a person on a DWI charge early Monday morning after a crash involving four vehicles in far north Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, the driver of one vehicle hit the other three around 1:15 a.m. on West Longspur Boulevard. That’s just east of North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXCZx_0gN5wcra00
    Crash on Longspur Blvd. in far north Austin. (KXAN/Julie Karam)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLuTQ_0gN5wcra00
    Crash on Longspur Blvd. in far north Austin. (KXAN/Julie Karam)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JgG5A_0gN5wcra00
    Crash on Longspur Blvd. in far north Austin. (KXAN/Julie Karam)

APD said the suspect left but was arrested around 3:15 a.m.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

2 off-duty Austin police officers hit by car near The Domain

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been arrested after hitting two off-duty Austin Police Department officers with a car in North Austin Wednesday morning. APD confirmed the incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. on North MoPac Expressway, near The Domain. The officers were working at a construction area when...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Far North#Nexstar Media Inc
fox7austin.com

Crash involving 4 vehicles causes traffic in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Northbound I-35 is down to one lane following a crash involving four cars. Round Rock police said the crash is near Old Settlers Blvd. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible, and to expect delays. This is a developing story, refresh for the...
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Austin

Home under construction collapses leaving two injured in Manor

MANOR, Texas — UPDATE: Two people were injured on Monday after a home in Manor collapsed. The Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted around 6:20 p.m. that a structure collapsed in Manor, Texas. The incident occurred at 14500 block Shooter McGavin Drive. Both patients were transported to the hospital with serious,...
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Woman killed in fatal hit-and-run in South Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was killed in a fatal hit-and-run in South Austin just before midnight Saturday. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the auto-pedestrian collision at 11:44 p.m. Saturday at 8003 S IH 35 Service Road Northbound - near the Travel Lodge motel. Austin Police confirmed a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Suspect in 2021 Sixth Street mass shooting to appear in court Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — The suspected gunman in last June's mass shooting on Sixth Street is expected in court Tuesday. De'ondre White faces a murder charge in connection with the death of 25-year-old Douglas Kantor, a visitor to Austin. He also faces 14 counts of aggravated assault for the other people injured in the shooting.
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Manor (Manor, TX)

1 person seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Manor (Manor, TX)Nationwide Report. One person suffered serious injuries following a traffic collision in Manor. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Lexington Street with East U.S. 290 Hwy and Lexington Street with Christina Garza Drive at approximately 2:39 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
MANOR, TX
KXAN

KXAN

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy