ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockledge, FL

Best Bets: 5 places to see fireworks on the Space Coast, plus other patriotic celebrations

By Maria Sonnenberg
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sc2V3_0gN5vefF00

Support local journalism: Find offers for new subscribers here: Special Offers — FLORIDA TODAY .

Want to read our e-Edition? Here are some tips for getting the best experience.

Due to potential changes and cancellations, we encourage you to check with presenting organizations about the status of their events.

Stars and Stripes in Suntree

Why wait for the Fourth, when you can start partying on the third? At 4 p.m., Sunday, July 3, Suntree United Methodist Church will pull out all the stops with Suntree Stars & Stripes, a large and completely free patriotic celebration that is a gift to the community from the church located at 7400 N. Wickham Road.

The includes assortment of activities on the lawn for the kids, including Corn Toss, Jumbo Jenga and Big Connect 4. Families can also follow clues during an enjoyable self-guided scavenger hunt. A free dinner of hamburgers and hot dogs will be served throughout the afternoon, along with pasta salad, chips, cookies and lemonade.

At 6:30 p.m., the action moves indoors for a concert of patriotic favorites featuring the Melbourne Municipal Band, led by conductor Staci Rosbury, along with the Suntree United Methodist Chancel Choir under the direction of Dr. Robert E. Lamb.

For more than 50 years, the Melbourne Municipal Band has made music for the community. One-third of MMB members are professional musicians and music educators. Many of them are alumni of top military bands and nationally known musical groups.

“Suntree United Methodist Church is happy to invite the whole community for this wonderful patriotic celebration here on the church grounds,” said Grace Stiles-Williams, director of welcome and outreach at Suntree United. “It will be an afternoon and evening of fun, food and music, all of it completely free.”

For more information, call 321-242-2585.

Fourth of July in Brevard: Where can you watch fireworks on - and around - the Fourth of July? We've got a list

'This could be our best summer ever': Space Coast tourism sector optimistic

Fireworks and fun in Port St. John

The Port St. John Community Foundation invites the community to come out and celebrate Independence Day with “Thunder over the Indian River,” an all-out celebration of the Fourth that will be held Saturday, July 2, with DJ Trevis T-DOG Owens, inflatables, barbecue contest, food/dessert trucks, games, prizes, raffles and bang-up fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Red, Hot and BBQ wristbands may be purchased at 4 p.m. for $10. Serving begins at 5 p.m. Participants may sample as much barbecue as they like to vote for their People’s Choice.

Bounce house wristbands are $8 per child for four hours. Purchase a bounce house wristband together with a barbecue band for $15.

Gates, which open at 4 p.m., are on Kings Highway, directly across from Capron Road.

Volunteers are welcome to help.

For more details, see portstjohncommunityfoundation.com .

Symphony under the Stars in Cocoa Village

Brevard Symphony Orchestra takes up residence at Cocoa’s Riverfront Park on the Fourth of July for Symphony under the Stars, a decades-old Space Coast tradition.

The free concert begins at 8 p.m. before the fireworks take to the skies at 9:15 p.m. Bring a chair to catch the music and the boom, or join BSO supporters, musicians and staff for the VIP barbecue at Cocoa Civic Center, where you will enjoy dinner and dessert.

Reserved parking and reserved concert seating, as well as the meal, are included in the $60 tickets for subscribers and $75 for non-subscribers. Purchase at brevardsymphony.com/symphonyunderthestars .

Independence Day cookout in Rockledge

Enjoy a Fourth of July cookout without getting the grill grimy, thanks to the City of Rockledge, host of an Independence Day picnic that is one of the best bargains in town.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the Fourth, enjoy a hamburger or a hot dog, chips and a drink for a mere one dollar, and that is not all. There will be games, music and more, too.

The celebration will be at McLarty Park, 790 Barton Blvd., Rockledge. Everyone is invited.

Call 321-221-7540 for more information.

Patriotic parade on Merritt Island

The fourth annual Veterans Memorial Center/Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Merritt Island Independence Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on the Fourth.

Route travels south on Courtenay and left on Merritt to Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School. All are encouraged to continue the celebration at the Veterans Memorial Center for music, plenty of barbecue goodies, refreshments and more.

Contact 321-264-7755 (BCSO) and 321-453-1776 (VMC) for more information.

Booming Green Gables in Melbourne

Historic Green Gables by the Indian River offers the perfect spot to view MelBOOM, the City of Melbourne’s fireworks display. Bring a chair and sit by the river's edge from 7 to 10 p.m. to catch the action.  There will be music and food booths to keep you occupied between the booms.

Cost is $10 per car or $15 at the gate. No smoking or alcohol is allowed.

Buy tickets at greengables.org .

Celebrating the Fourth in Palm Bay

The City of Palm Bay’s annual Independence Day Celebration returns to the Palm Bay Campus of Eastern Florida State College, 250 Community College Parkway S.E. from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 2.

Fireworks nicely cap off the evening around 9:15 p.m. In addition to the fireworks, the event will feature more than 20 food trucks, vendors, music and a kids’ zone with free inflatables, games and face painting.

Blue Stone Circle is featured band with a repertoire of pop, rock, blues/funk, modern and hard rock, beach music, and all the old standards.

For more information, call 321-726-2760.

Fireworks over Viera

Plan for fireworks in Viera on Monday, July 4, in honor of the Great American Celebration. Promptly at 9 p.m., weather permitting, look for the vibrant display of lights filling the nights sky just east of USSSA Space Coast Complex.

View in person or through Facebook Live. Can't make the event? Not to worry, since it can later be viewed at VieraCommunityInstitute.com .

Guided sea turtle walks

The Sea Turtle Preservation Society, 111 S Miramar Ave., Indialantic, offers guided sea turtle walks on various nights throughout July.

Wear beach-appropriate dark clothing with comfortable shoes, as you may have to walk up to a half-mile on the beach each way. There will be no flash photography or lights on the beach. Bug repellent is highly recommended. Children under 7 are not permitted. Reservations are required. The cost is $18. Call 321-676-1701 or visit seaturtlespacecoast.org .

Samsons Island Boat Tours

The City of Satellite Beach provides transportation to and from Samsons Island conservation area and nature park on the first Sunday of each month at 1 p.m, weather permitting. Samsons Island is a 52-acre passive nature island in the Banana River open dawn to dusk.

Due to increased popularity and limited availability, advance reservations for the boat shuttle are required. Visit satellitebeach.org .

Flick-N-Float: ‘Luca’

Watch the movie ‘Luca’ (PG) from the pool at McLarty Park Aquatic Center, 790 Barton Blvd., Rockledge, on Friday, July 8. Swimming starts at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at 9 p.m.

The cost to swim is $4, and the movie is free to watch whether you’re in the pool or on the lawn. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No outside flotation devices are allowed, but tubes will be provided.

The event may be canceled in the event of severe weather. Call 321-633-1874 or visit facebook.com/events/488840695920886 .

Free movie in the park: ‘Soul’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41EChG_0gN5vefF00

The Disney Pixar movie ‘Soul’ (PG) will be shown outdoors at Mitchell Ellington Park, 575 W. Hall Road, Merritt Island, on Friday, July 1 at 9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Admission is free.

The event may be canceled in case of severe weather. Call 321-633-1874 or visit facebook.com/events/688973362260550 .

Ranger-led tour

Turkey Creek Sanctuary, 1518 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay, offers free ranger-led tours on the first and third Sundays of most months, excluding holidays, from 10 to 11 a.m. The next tour will take place on July 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBSrf_0gN5vefF00

Participants should meet at the sanctuary Nature Center and bring sturdy tennis shoes or boots, sunscreen, insect repellent, water, snacks, binoculars and a hat. Tours will take place on the boardwalk and various trails. Each tour will be led by a Park Ranger and will focus on common plants and animals found in the sanctuary.

Total distance for tours is approximately 1 to 1.5 miles and should take about 1 hour to 1 1/4 hours to complete. Admission is free. To sign up, call the Nature Center at 321-676-6690.

Playboyz for Cocoa Village Playhouse

Jonas Brothers, Hanson and Backstreet Boys, move over. The Playhouse Playboyz, a local boyband that includes Andrew Meier, Jack Ginn and Brady Fritz, is ready to let go to help Historic Cocoa Village Playhouse with a “fun-raiser” at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 1.

The boys will be joined by some of the leading men of the Playhouse. Join the vibrant party to dance, sing and MMMbop.

Tickets are $20. Purchase at cocoavillageplayhouse.com or by calling 321-636-5050.

Perfectly paired wine dinner in Cocoa Beach

At 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, Pompano Grill, 110 N. Brevard Ave., Cocoa Beach, will present a perfectly-paired five-course dinner featuring selections from Chappellet Winery from the eastern hills of the Napa Valley.

Call 321-784-9005 for reservations.

Do you have a community event? Email tgif@floridatoday.com and toastofthecoastfloridatoday@gmail.com at least two weeks in advance for consideration for the Best Bets roundup.

Support local journalism: Find offers for new subscribers here: Special Offers — USATodayNetwork .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Best Bets: 5 places to see fireworks on the Space Coast, plus other patriotic celebrations

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
matadornetwork.com

These New Smyrna Beach Airbnbs Showcase the Best of Florida’s Central Coast

Sunny skies and superb surf make New Smyrna Beach one of the hottest beach towns in Florida. With over 17 miles of beach to explore, you can choose to get your vitamin D on the “no-drive” sweep or get behind the wheel on the “drive” beach. Culture flows at the museums and galleries of the Canal Street Historic District. Holiday rentals in NSB are abundant; find your Airbnb New Smyrna Beach vacation home here.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – July Fourth, or Independence Day, is a federal holiday that celebrates when the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. For those who want to celebrate this holiday in Central Florida, here is a county-by-county list that details where to watch...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Society
Melbourne, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Melbourne, FL
Society
City
Merritt Island, FL
Brevard County, FL
Lifestyle
Cocoa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
City
Rockledge, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
City
Cocoa, FL
L. Cane

Florida Botanic Garden Mentioned in List of Can't-Miss Gardens in the United States

Many agree that public gardens are beautiful, relaxing, and educational places to visit. But science suggests that gardens offer tangible benefits to people who enjoy them. Dutch researchers found that people who live close to green spaces had lower incidences of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and asthma. So it arguably makes sense to take advantage of the many public botanic gardens available in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Stetson Mansion makes this Top 10 U.S. Attractions List

DELAND, Fla. - Stetson Mansion, Florida's number one attraction in West Volusia County, has been named one of the top 10 U.S. Attractions, according to a new survey. Florida’s most historic home and only Gilded Age mansion was added to the list of "Top 10 Attractions and Amusement parks for 2022" of Trip Advisor on June 14. Along with the Empire State Building, Garden of the Gods, and The National WWII Museum, Stetson Mansion was named top 10 of the list, and number one of Florida attractions.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Ellen Contreras

Florida's Treasure Coast July 4th Weekend Festivities

July 4th Celebration Boom on the Lagoon in Vero BeachEvergreen Media. We are about to start a festive 3-day holiday weekend! Get your calendar out and make some plans to attend local events as well as some backyard barbecues with friends and family. If you need a rest in between parties, put your toes in the sand at your favorite beach and cool off.
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Coast#Volunteers#Patriotic#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Suntree Stars Stripes#Mmb
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Mouth-Watering Italian Food in Orlando

Italian is some of the most diverse and delicious cuisines in the world. From pasta to ravioli, chicken marsala, and fettuccini alfredo, there is something for everyone to love. Authentic Italian food might be my absolute favorite. Thankfully, Italian food is also one of the most widely available cuisines. I...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Orlando

Mexican food is hands down my favorite. Something about the combinations of flavors, textures, meat, cheese, and vegetables satisfies me in a way that no other cuisine can. When traveling, I will not go to places with bad Mexican food. Call me crazy, but it’s worked well for me.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Storms possible for Central Florida on Wednesday: When they'll arrive

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It will be another warm and humid afternoon in central Florida with highs in the low-90s in Orlando and upper-80s along the coast. Showers and storms begin just after lunchtime starting along I-95 and moving west across the peninsula by this evening. Coverage remains at 40% today, so not everyone will see that rain.
ORLANDO, FL
floridavacationers.com

17 Best Titusville Restaurants You Must Dine At!

Up and coming on the eastern coast of Central Florida, Titusville is a town known for its science education, history, and many hidden gems. With many outdoor activities in the area, you are sure to get a craving for one of Titusville’s many restaurants. The range of cuisine in...
TITUSVILLE, FL
kennythepirate.com

Breaking News: Disney World Cancels Big Project

This new service will give travelers flying into Orlando another option. The service would still require you to travel from Disney Springs to your resort via a Disney bus, boat, personal car service or taxi. Some might enjoy the cost savings, while others would prefer a more direct route to their resort.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Disney World releases menus for Epcot Food & Wine Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival arriving next month, Disney World has released the menus for this year’s event. The festival, which runs from July 14 through Nov. 19, will feature more than 25 marketplaces serving cuisine inspired by dishes from around the world.
ORLANDO, FL
Theme Park Insider

Report: Disney World Drops Out of Florida Rail Plan

June 27, 2022, 6:02 PM · The Walt Disney World Resort is bailing out of plans for a high-speed rail system across Central Florida, according to a new report. The proposed Brightline expansion from the Orlando International Airport to the Tampa area was supposed to stop at a station in Disney Springs. Brightline's own website detailing the expansion plan even includes the Disney Springs stop. (Well, it did, as of the publication of this post.) But now that plans are in the works for a station near International Drive, Disney is pulling out, according to the Orlando Business Journal.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Studios Just Changed How Guests Enter Its Park

When thinking of Universal Studios you probably think of exciting rides, amazing snacks, and a great atmosphere. You would be right as each of the Universal Studios Parks across the world all offer jaw-dropping experiences. However, one thing you may not have thought about is the way you enter and exit the Park.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – As July approaches, the tropics are getting more active. As of Monday, we are watching three areas in the tropics that have the potential for development. [VIDEO ABOVE: Track the tropics | TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. None, however, pose a threat...
ENVIRONMENT
Florida Today

Florida Today

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy