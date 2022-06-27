ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun extends deadline for nominations for the region’s Top Workplaces

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
A few hundred companies have already been nominated for Baltimore Sun Media’s 12th annual Top Workplaces list.

The response has been so strong that we’ve decided to extend the deadline until Aug. 5.

For the past 11 years, The Sun has showcased the region’s Top Workplaces each December, based on surveys of employees by our partner, Energage, which conducts Top Workplace surveys for dozens of news organizations across the country.

Last year, 147 companies were recognized as Top Workplaces in the Baltimore region , encompassing the city and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties.

Winners included perennial favorite Cummings & Co. Realtors in the large employers division, financial publisher Stansberry Research in the midsize employer category and Phoenix Operations Group among small employers, where cybersecurity and information technology firms rule.

Employees for these firms and other contenders on the list love their jobs and admire their employers. They appreciate employers that offer purpose, flexibility, collaboration, respect, challenge and, naturally, rewards.

Although many workplaces show up year after year, new companies emerge, too.

And there’s real value in it. Research shows that being designated a Top Workplace helps companies attract more highly qualified job applicants and retain employees longer. A recent survey by consulting firm PwC found that one in five workers say they plan to seek a new job this year, so talent might be on the move.

Nominations are due by Aug. 5, so don’t delay. Nominate your workplace today and see whether it has what it takes to make the list or even top it this year.

Anyone can suggest a company — employees, customers, executives. It doesn’t matter whether the workplace is privately owned or publicly held or even a nonprofit. Companies must employ at least 35 people to qualify.

Employees of nominated firms that choose to participate will be asked to respond to a short survey this summer by Energage. The surveys will be used to identify and rank the top companies. Winners will be announced at an event in December and featured in a special magazine.

To nominate a company, go to baltimoresun.com/nominate or call 410-779-9337.

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

