From mundane to magic: Art exhibition showcases the creative process

The artist members of Fifth Avenue Art Gallery love to think out of the box when it comes to their gallery shows. Take the latest exhibition, “Lost and Found,” a unique show that explores the mysteries of the creative process through the use of found objects.

The invitational show, which opens with a reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, July 1, presents participants with special “kits” that will, through their talented hands, become works of art.

“The kit contains seven elements of a wide variety of materials,” said exhibit chair and show founder Renee Decator.

“They must incorporate each element into their creative piece. The challenge is to find a cohesive composition that creatively works. They can also add other elements of their choosing to bring everything together.”

The elements in each kit are photographed and displayed alongside finished pieces.

“Visitors can see where each artist started and where their creativity took them,” said Decator.

It’s the third year for the show, which has proven so popular that it is permanently on the calendar for the foreseeable future.

“This year we have 26 artists participating,” said Decator. “In previous years, we have had some wonderfully creative pieces. One of our artists last year, Jenna Anderson, created a miniature art studio with her elements, everything created by hand. We had a very cool tribute to Elvis by Helen Wheatley, because one of the elements in that kit was a vintage postcard featuring Elvis.”

“Lost and Found” proves that art can transform the mundane into magic. For artists and art lovers alike, the show can activate little gray cells with art that draws inspiration from the least expected. For artist Theresa Prokop, the muse was vintage French and the result was anything but typical.

“I used my fondness for Can Can dancers and abstract to make my kit into a book,” she said.

Fellow artist Deborah Marriott entered the show because “Lost and Found” proves a gauntlet to up the ante on creativity.

“It takes me out of my comfort zone,” she said.

Stephanie McKinnon, who entered the show last year as a lark, is back.

“I participated because I had so much fun last year,” she said. “The creativity of the group is awesome!”

The exhibition closes July 30, but not to worry. Fifth Avenue Art Gallery has plenty up its creative sleeve for the rest of the year.

For August, it’s “Textile Trends,” an invitational show that highlights the talents and labor of artists working with all genres of fiber, from needlework to weaving.

“We are looking for inspired, creative, and imaginative uses of both natural and synthetic materials and accepting both functional and non-functional textile art entries,” said Decator.

In September, all eyes are on the works of Orlando’s Eliza Pineau Casler, winner of the latest Fifth Avenue’s “100% Pure Florida” judged show.

“Southern Roots, Where the Alligators Live” opens in October. The solo exhibition by Renee Decator is an homage to Dixie.

“Growing up in the south, and living most of my life in Florida, I want to express my love for my southern roots through the 2-d and 3-d art I’m working on,” said Decator.

Decator noted that she will be incorporating vintage materials such as old maps and memorabilia into the pieces. And, yes, expect some special reptilian appearances.

“There will be alligators!” added Decator.

Fifth Avenue Art Gallery rounds out 2022 with its 40th “Annual Fine Crafts Show,” a gallery standard that showcases the extraordinary works of fine crafters from across the country.

Fifth Avenue Art Gallery is at 1470 Highland Ave, Melbourne. Visit fifthavenueartgallery.com or call 321-259-8261.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: From mundane to magic: Art exhibition showcases the creative process