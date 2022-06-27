ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

From mundane to magic: Art exhibition showcases the creative process

By By Maria Sonnenberg
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago

Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

The artist members of Fifth Avenue Art Gallery love to think out of the box when it comes to their gallery shows. Take the latest exhibition, “Lost and Found,” a unique show that explores the mysteries of the creative process through the use of found objects.

The invitational show, which opens with a reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, July 1, presents participants with special “kits” that will, through their talented hands, become works of art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkKm9_0gN5vb1400

“The kit contains seven elements of a wide variety of materials,” said exhibit chair and show founder Renee Decator.

“They must incorporate each element into their creative piece. The challenge is to find a cohesive composition that creatively works. They can also add other elements of their choosing to bring everything together.”

The elements in each kit are photographed and displayed alongside finished pieces.

“Visitors can see where each artist started and where their creativity took them,” said Decator.

Independence Day celebrations: Where can you watch fireworks on - and around - the Fourth of July?

Broadway in Brevard: King Center continues Broadway series with 'STOMP,' 'On Your Feet!' and 'Fiddler'

It’s the third year for the show, which has proven so popular that it is permanently on the calendar for the foreseeable future.

“This year we have 26 artists participating,” said Decator. “In previous years, we have had some wonderfully creative pieces. One of our artists last year, Jenna Anderson, created a miniature art studio with her elements, everything created by hand. We had a very cool tribute to Elvis by Helen Wheatley, because one of the elements in that kit was a vintage postcard featuring Elvis.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qixyX_0gN5vb1400

“Lost and Found” proves that art can transform the mundane into magic. For artists and art lovers alike, the show can activate little gray cells with art that draws inspiration from the least expected. For artist Theresa Prokop, the muse was vintage French and the result was anything but typical.

“I used my fondness for Can Can dancers and abstract to make my kit into a book,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYrcY_0gN5vb1400

Fellow artist Deborah Marriott entered the show because “Lost and Found” proves a gauntlet to up the ante on creativity.

“It takes me out of my comfort zone,” she said.

Stephanie McKinnon, who entered the show last year as a lark, is back.

“I participated because I had so much fun last year,” she said. “The creativity of the group is awesome!”

The exhibition closes July 30, but not to worry. Fifth Avenue Art Gallery has plenty up its creative sleeve for the rest of the year.

For August, it’s “Textile Trends,” an invitational show that highlights the talents and labor of artists working with all genres of fiber, from needlework to weaving.

“We are looking for inspired, creative, and imaginative uses of both natural and synthetic materials and accepting both functional and non-functional textile art entries,” said Decator.

In September, all eyes are on the works of Orlando’s Eliza Pineau Casler, winner of the latest Fifth Avenue’s “100% Pure Florida” judged show.

“Southern Roots, Where the Alligators Live” opens in October. The solo exhibition by Renee Decator is an homage to Dixie.

“Growing up in the south, and living most of my life in Florida, I want to express my love for my southern roots through the 2-d and 3-d art I’m working on,” said Decator.

Decator noted that she will be incorporating vintage materials such as old maps and memorabilia into the pieces. And, yes, expect some special reptilian appearances.

“There will be alligators!” added Decator.

Fifth Avenue Art Gallery rounds out 2022 with its 40th “Annual Fine Crafts Show,” a gallery standard that showcases the extraordinary works of fine crafters from across the country.

Fifth Avenue Art Gallery is at 1470 Highland Ave, Melbourne. Visit fifthavenueartgallery.com or call 321-259-8261.

Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered. Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: From mundane to magic: Art exhibition showcases the creative process

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Brevard County, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Melbourne, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Exhibition#Creativity#Miniature Art#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Florida Today

Florida Today

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy