(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern Corporation have agreed to expand passenger rail access in western Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf announced the agreement today which is expected to be finalized by the end of the year. Passenger rail service between New York and Pittsburgh via Harrisburg would increase from one a day to twice daily. New service is expected to start within three years of the final agreement's execution. The governor says to support the expanded service the commonwealth will invest more than 200-million dollars in infrastructure and safety improvements.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO