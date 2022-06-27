Teen In Custody After Allegedly Leading Tulsa Police, OHP Troopers On Early-Morning Chase

A teen is in jail after allegedly leading Tulsa Police and OHP Troopers on a chase that ended near 31st and Memorial on Monday morning.

Authorities say they arrested 18-year-old Juan Martinez after he fled from police during a traffic stop.

Police say they first tried to pull over Martinez for traffic violations on Highway 169 near 31st Street but officers say he took off, reaching speeds of nearly 80 mph at one point.

Investigators say Martinez pulled off of the highway and into a neighborhood where officers lost the driver.

Police continued to canvass the area for the Volkswagen SUV, then Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers spotted Martinez in a neighborhood near 31st and Memorial.

Martinez tried to get away again, but authorities say he ran over a curb which caused significant damage to the car.

Troopers say they were able to get the driver out of the car and into custody.

According to police, a female passenger was also inside the car but she was released to her parents.

Police say the car was towed away.