ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis builds national profile out of Trump’s view

By Max Greenwood
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHHBO_0gN5twNV00
Tweet

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is carefully cultivating a national network of support amid speculation of a 2024 presidential bid, even as he continues to downplay any notion that he has political ambitions beyond his home state.

The rising Republican star has amassed more than $100 million for his reelection campaign, a sum more on par with that of top-tier presidential contenders than a candidate for governor. He’s met with donors in South Carolina, stumped for Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt in Nevada and attended fundraisers in several states.

But DeSantis has also been careful to avoid many of the moves typical of someone weighing a run for the White House. Unlike other prospective candidates like former Ambassador Nikki Haley or Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), DeSantis hasn’t yet traveled to early primary and caucus states such as New Hampshire or Iowa, nor has he weighed in extensively on midterm campaigns outside of his home state.

Multiple Republican strategists and operatives described DeSantis’s strategy as both brash and calculated, noting that he appears intent on cultivating his reputation among conservatives nationally while being careful to avoid any move that could put him directly in former President Trump’s crosshairs.

“It’s like everything else in Republican politics in this country. It all comes down to how you deal with Trump,” Keith Naughton, a veteran Republican strategist, said. “If he was out campaigning, then Trump has more of a license to attack him and to really knock him down directly.

“As long as DeSantis is just running for reelection and doing this passive-aggressive 2024 campaign — because he is running — Trump has a hard time going after him.”

Despite Trump’s preeminence among Republicans — he has repeatedly claimed that he would easily beat DeSantis in a 2024 primary match-up — there are signs that DeSantis could actually challenge that status.

A University of New Hampshire poll released this week showed him pulling ahead of Trump among likely GOP primary voters in the first-in-the-nation primary state. He also topped Trump in the Western Conservative Summit’s 2024 straw poll earlier this month, marking the second year in a row that he finished in the top spot.

Andrew Smith, the director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, said that Trump’s slide in the Granite State Poll is “part of a typical pattern.” While he remains perhaps the best-known figure in the Republican Party, voters often begin to look at other potential contenders as the presidential primaries draw nearer.

With DeSantis regularly grabbing headlines, that pattern appears to be playing out in his favor.

“A party’s losing candidate in the prior election is typically the best-known person in their party,” he said. “As the primary gets closer, new candidates emerge and attract more media attention, and therefore more voter attention, than the losing candidate from the previous election.”

DeSantis has brushed off questions about his future political ambitions. In an interview on Fox News earlier this month, DeSantis said that it would be “futile” to keep asking him about a potential White House bid. Asked if he would still run for president if Trump mounts another campaign, DeSantis didn’t offer up any ground.

“Nice try,” he said.

For now, DeSantis maintains that his primary focus is winning reelection this year, though with his massive fundraising and a largely positive job approval rating he appears well on his way to a second term in the governor’s mansion. He’s booked some $2.4 million in ad reservations through November, with the first spot set to debut next month.

But for a governor seeking reelection, DeSantis’s public schedule can look unusual at times.

He’s raised money in states like Wisconsin and California, attended Nebraska’s annual Steak Fry — a conservative gathering hosted by Gov. Pete Ricketts — alongside other prospective presidential candidates and has spent more time attacking President Biden than either of the top Democrats challenging him for the governor’s mansion this year.

Trump has reportedly griped privately about DeSantis’s growing national clout, though both he and DeSantis have denied rumors that their relationship has grown rocky.

But in one notable change from the past, Politico reported last week that the Florida governor has no plans to seek Trump’s endorsement ahead of the November election.

One Republican donor who has given to both Trump and DeSantis said that the Florida governor had built up his own brand enough to forgo a Trump endorsement, calling it a “calculated decision.”

“He’s smart enough to know that if he gets too close to him, if he asks for the endorsement, he’s going to get sucked into all of Trump’s nonsense and all the demands,” said the donor, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the matter.

A former Trump aide said Trump would almost certainly endorse DeSantis if he sought it out, but added that “it would come with some strings attached.”

“I think he still wants to hear that DeSantis won’t run if he does,” the aide said. “I don’t know if that’s part of it, but I think DeSantis has the right idea. He’s got enough of a reputation now to where the endorsement just doesn’t matter as much.”

In 2018, when DeSantis first sought the governor’s mansion, Trump’s endorsement helped him overcome what once appeared to be a longshot primary campaign against former state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

Since then, however, DeSantis has transformed himself into a political heavyweight in his own right.

He earned praise from conservatives for his laissez-faire approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for his efforts to crack down on alleged censorship by social media companies. He has also emerged as a leading Republican voice against the teaching of critical race theory in schools and has built a reputation as an opponent of what conservatives dub “woke” culture.

Naughton, the GOP strategist who is also an opinion contributor for The Hill, said that DeSantis’s focus on his work as governor has already given him a leg up over most of his potential competitors in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Other would-be candidates — former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or Haley, among others — are either not currently serving in public office or are relegated to the minority in the Senate, Naughton said. DeSantis, by contrast, has a built-in megaphone in the governorship.

“Where DeSantis is — he’s got this great voter base in Florida,” Naughton said. “He’s an elected official, he’s an executive, he’s actually doing things and he’s kind of captured Republican imagination.”

Comments / 29

AP_000072.5d48135cab274bacb7b3d224c335c8d9.0256
2d ago

If Trump thinks he is going to run before he announces he is NOT going to run… then get your popcorn ready because Trump will start attacking him. Trump is so predictable. To stay on Trump’s good side you must support his lies, tell him and others how great he is, and sell your soul to the devil.

Reply(4)
6
Mark McD
2d ago

DeSantis has a much better chance of being elected president than Trump. I liked the vast majority of Trumps policies but he has alienated too many people.

Reply(7)
6
Bill Schroeder
2d ago

Whichever Republican runs, the Mainstream Media and the DNC will collude to ensure that person is ONLY viewed as Satan walking on earth (as EVERY Republican candidate has been since Eisenhower).

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Florida Government
Toby Hazlewood

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Adam Laxalt
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Primaries#Politics State#Election State#Republican#Senate#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump in control of 2024, and Pence surging vs. DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump can’t be beat in a GOP primary. That’s clear in new polling. But if the 45th president decides to skip 2024, the race between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence could heat up. In the latest Zogby Poll provided exclusively...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

2 GOP congressmen in Mississippi at risk of defeat in runoff

MAGEE, Miss. (AP) — Congressional primary runoffs with incumbents are rare in Mississippi. This year, two of the state’s Republican representatives are fighting to keep their jobs in runoffs against challengers from their own party. U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo is seeking a seventh term and was considered vulnerable...
The Hill

The Hill

615K+
Followers
73K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy