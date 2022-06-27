Man hospitalized after Lyell Ave shooting

Authorities announced that a Rochester Couple was arrested this week in connection with the theft of 17 catalytic converters from Drivers Village Auto in Cicero, New York. New York state Police announced that Brittany Hollaert and Vasiliy Maksimchuk of Rochester, New York were arrested following an investigation into the theft of 17 catalytic converters from vehicles located at Driver's Village Auto located in Cicero, New York. State Police estimated that the damage caused by Hollaert and Maksimchuk to the vehicles is over $50,000. The press release also noted that both suspects were involved in several other similar thefts throughout the Rochester area as well.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO