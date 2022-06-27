ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Man hospitalized after Lyell Ave shooting

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — One man is hospitalized after a shooting on Sunday night on Lyell Ave near Broad Street. Rochester...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

RPD seizes multiple fireworks sold at West Ridge Plaza

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Bomb Squad said they seized multiple illegal fireworks that were sold at the parking lot of West Ridge Plaza. A man and a woman, both 36, were charged with unlawfully possessing fireworks. RPD said they found fireworks in a trunk of a car. Officers took the fireworks so they could safely dispose of them. They also shut down the fireworks distribution business in the parking lot.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Officers apply tourniquet to save gunshot victim on Magnolia Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A gunshot victim is still alive thanks to the quick actions of Rochester police officers on Wednesday. RPD responded to a shooting on Magnolia Street near Jefferson Avenue just before 12:45 a.m. Officers found a 25-year-old man wounded and they applied a tourniquet to stop...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Geneva Police investigating Dominos stabbing incident

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Geneva Police are investigating a stabbing incident that sent one victim to the hospital Monday morning. Police responded to Dominos parking lot located at 1 Exchange Street around 1:00 a.m. Officers say that the victim was approached by two black males. One of the males took out a knife and attacked the victim, causing a large laceration to his face.
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman hospitalized after being stabbed during fight on South Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said a 29-year-old woman was stabbed on Monday afternoon during a fight with another woman on South Avenue. Rochester police responded to reports of a stabbing at around 4 p.m. at the 500 block of South Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned about the fight and learned that a private vehicle took a woman to Strong Hospital to treat an upper-body stab wound.
ROCHESTER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Rochester Couple Arrested for Catalytic Converter Thefts

Authorities announced that a Rochester Couple was arrested this week in connection with the theft of 17 catalytic converters from Drivers Village Auto in Cicero, New York. New York state Police announced that Brittany Hollaert and Vasiliy Maksimchuk of Rochester, New York were arrested following an investigation into the theft of 17 catalytic converters from vehicles located at Driver's Village Auto located in Cicero, New York. State Police estimated that the damage caused by Hollaert and Maksimchuk to the vehicles is over $50,000. The press release also noted that both suspects were involved in several other similar thefts throughout the Rochester area as well.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arson Task Force investigating after Rochester home set on fire twice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police and Fire Departments are investigating after a home was set on fire—not once—but twice in the same month. The latest fire happened early Sunday morning at a home on Pierpont Street. Members of Rochester’s Arson Task Force couldn't provide much...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Ducklings rescued from sewer drain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Rochester family and a group of firefighters helped save four baby ducks Tuesday night!. This family tells us they saw ducklings walking in the intersection of Hawley and Reynolds Streets tonight. They were able to scoop one up but the others fell in a sewer...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two shootings in Rochester in the last 24 hours

Rochester, N.Y. (WHEC) – There were two incidents of shots fired Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The first happened around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night on the 200 block of Denver Street. No one was injured. And no one is in custody. The second happened on the 100 block...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

Hemlock man arrested for assault in Canandaigua

Police arrested a man in Canandaigua following an altercation that took place in the presence of a child. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy Alan Payne, 42, of Hemlock for assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Payne was involved in a...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
585mag.com

The mysterious case of Bobby Steeb

Rochester Police Officer Kevin Yandow was cruising patiently in his patrol car along Genesee Street, heading north from Genesee Valley Park toward Bull’s Head, windshield wipers slapping rhythmically. As he approached the corner of Genesee and Magnolia Streets, he was flagged down by two seventeen-year-old boys, William Sanders and Anthony Morgan.The police- man pulled over.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

No one injured in house shooting on Ambrose St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say an occupied house was shot overnight Sunday on Ambrose Street near N Plymouth Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined at least one gunshot was fired into the house. “Inside the home at the time of the shooting were residents aged 32, […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Community Policy