Accidents

Gas explosion in Birmingham: drone footage shows house completely destroyed

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
 4 days ago

Drone footage shows the damages done after a gas explosion destroyed a house and damaged several others on Sunday evening (26 June), in Kingstanding, Birmingham .

West Midlands Police said they were called just after 8.30 pm on Sunday to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding, and have confirmed on Monday morning (27 June) one woman died from the explosion.

Another man is in a life-threatening condition at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham.

Emergency services said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Independent

The Independent

