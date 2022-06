A fixture of the Herald Square subway stop, John Ajilo — also known as the “Dancing is Happiness” man — has been a quirky, welcome sight for many commuters over the past five years. The subway saxophonist, usually posted near the W34th Street and 6th Avenue entrance, and sometimes at Port Authority/Times Square, frequently performed […] The post “Absurd and Ridiculous that Someone Playing a Saxophone with Robotic Cats is Going to be Arrested ” — NYPD and MTA Team Up to Take Down Midtown Busker appeared first on W42ST.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO