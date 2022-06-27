ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Intl. WeLoveU Foundation cleans up Varsity Place

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

The International WeLoveU Foundation hosted its Clean WORLD Movement by cleaning up the streets of Varsity Place near the University of Hawaii on Sunday, June 26.

