Intl. WeLoveU Foundation cleans up Varsity Place

Located on the island of Oahu, Honolulu is the largest and most populated city in the state of Hawaii. Being a bustling tourist city, there are various things for you to do in the city. If you have a dog and are passing through the area, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the 6 best dog parks in Honolulu. For dogs in a city, it can be hard to access a large space where they can safely run off-leash. Dog parks are the best places for you to take your dog to have some off-leash fun and also meet new doggy friends.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO