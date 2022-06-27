ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Report: Here's why you should thank your mother for making you wash your hands

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Mothers have been telling their children to wash their hands for generations. Turns out Mom was right — according to scientists.

One of the most important public health lessons taught to us as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is the importance of washing our hands. As anyone who has ever cared for patients or worked in a hospital or restaurant knows, hand washing is far and away the best way to reduce the spread of infections.

In the summer picnic and barbecue season, hand washing can be an invaluable way to reduce food poisoning and symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting.

Before you eat or cook, wash your hands and lather with soap and water. And make sure you wash the front and back of both hands for at least 20 seconds.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

