HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will still be comfortable and sunny today but a bit warmer than the past couple of days with highs reaching the mid 80s. With the last day of the month, comes the next heatwave of the season. Tomorrow will feature partly cloudy skies and humid conditions with highs around 90. Friday is set to be the hottest, and arguably the most uncomfortable day of the year so far, as highs top out in the mid 90s with hot and hazy sunshine. The real feel temperatures on Friday may exceed 100, so make sure to limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO