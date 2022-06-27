2022 Genesis G80 Sport Review: More Smooth Than Sharp

My favorite cars are usually a little bit weird. I love a car with a quirky and controversial design, interesting features and a unique take on EV design. So it should come as no surprise that I immediately fell in love with the BMW i3 upon its reveal in 2013, with that love exponentially growing once I got to see and drive an i3 in person. BMW's first series-production EV, the i3 features high-end carbon-fiber construction, a strange boxy exterior and an absolutely fabulous cabin with tons of space and interesting materials like wool seats and eucalyptus trim. It didn't hurt that the i3 was fantastic to drive, getting better with age as sportier variants emerged and its EV range increased. There was truly nothing else like it. Now, eight and a half years after the i3 first entered production in Leipzig, Germany, (and a year after US sales ended), the final i3 has rolled off the production line, and I'm sad as hell.

CARS ・ 4 HOURS AGO