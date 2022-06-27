ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer fun: A list of inexpensive activities for children around the Fayetteville area

By Akira Kyles, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
Parents in search of fun activities for kids that won't break the bank can find several options right here at home.

Cumberland County has a variety of parks where kids can take part in events or just get some fresh air.

Those parks include Arnette Park, 2165 Wilmington Highway; Cross Creek Linear Park, 324 Ray Ave.; Clark J. Baynard Park and Nature Center, 631 Sherman Drive; Douglas Byrd School Park,1616 Ireland Drive; Fire Station Park,101 N. Eastern Blvd.; Mazarick Park, 1400 Belvedere Ave., Honeycutt Park, 352 Devers St.; Lake Rim Park, 2214 Tar Kiln Drive.

For a full list of Cumberland County parks, visit Fayetteville/Cumberland Parks & Recreation website.

From last month:Ready to go swimming? Cumberland County pools opening for summer

In addition to playground equipment, some parks have free splash pads to combat the summer heat.

There are 11 splash pads in Cumberland County now, with the latest one opening Tuesday outside Lake Rim Recreation Center, 1455 Hoke Loop Road.

Here are the 10 other splash pads in the Fayetteville area:

  • Eastover Community Park, 2721 Ball Park Road, Eastover
  • Gilmore Therapeutic Recreation Center, 1600 Purdue Drive
  • Gray's Creek Park, 5151 Celebration Drive
  • J.S. Spivey Recreation Center, 500 Fisher St.
  • Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers St.
  • Little River Community Park, 5010 Loop Road, Linden
  • Massey Hill Recreation Center, 1612 Camden Road
  • Myers Recreation Center, 1018 Rochester Drive
  • Wade Community Park, 4060 Church St., Wade
  • Willie J. Burnette Park, 4924 Markham St., Godwin

Cumberland County Library

Cumberland County libraries hold various events throughout the county for all ages from toddlers to adults.

Baby Bounce & Tots Story Time allows babies to cuddle, play and socialize while participating in songs, rhymes, fingerplays and short stories.

There is also an upcoming dance party for kids at the Hope Mills Library in celebration of the location's 30th anniversary.

For more events at area libraries, visit the Cumberland County Library event calendar on the county website.

Fascinate-U Children's Museum

Fascinate-U Children's Museum, 116 Green St. has an admission price of $3 for children and $4 for adults, and it also occasionally offers free events.

The Cape Fear Railroaders showcase their model trains from noon-4 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month at the museum. Admission is free unless you stay to play in the museum.

To stay up to date on events, visit the museum's Facebook page or http://www.fascinate-u.com/.

Skate Park

The Fayetteville area has three skate parks: Cleland Skatepark, Hope Mills Skate Park and Rowan Skate Park.

Rowan Skate Park,725 W. Rowan St. in Fayetteville is open daily from dawn to dusk.

Hope Mills Skate Park, 5766 Rockfish Road, is open April 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday. The skatepark is open Nov. 1- March 31, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

Cleland Skatepark, 2212 Modularity Drive in Fort Bragg, is open daily from dawn to dusk.

Kids eat free:6 places in Fayetteville that cater to the littlest clients

Previously:Weather Permitting: Here's how to stay cool during Fayetteville's brutal heat

Dirtbag Ales Brewery and Taproom

While the adults grab a beer, kids are free to play at Dirtbag Ales Brewery and Taproom, 5435 Corporation Drive.

Dirtbag Ales holds various events on its pavilion including their upcoming Movie on the Lawn event June 30 with a showing of "Top Gun."

To stay up to date on events at Dirtbag Ales, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DirtbagAles.

Defy

Defy, 361 Westwood Shopping Center, is an indoor trampoline park that features various additional attractions like an obstacle course, foam pits, and rock climbing. Although you have to pay for some jumping fun at Defy, children under 2 have free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket. Cost of general admission is $27.99. For more information, visit Defy's https://defy.com/.

Movie theaters

AMC Theatres do not require a ticket for children under 2 years old. There are two AMC locations in Fayetteville at 4731 Lake Valley Drive and 1916 Skibo Road. Visit the theatre's website for showtimes.

Omni Cinemas 8, 3729 Sycamore Dairy Road in Fayetteville, hosts summer kid shows every Monday and Friday at 11 a.m. and every Tuesday-Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $3.

Roller Skating

There are two Round-A-Bout Skating Centers in Fayetteville. One at 115 Skateway Dr. and the other at 880 Elm St.

From May 23-Aug. 26, the center hosts summer break skating Monday-Friday from noon to 4 p.m. for $10, which includes admission and regular skate rental. The Skateway Drive also hosts Family Night every Tuesday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. for $7 admission and $2 for skates. Check their website round-a-bout.com for more specials.

Mini golf

Putt-Putt Fun Center, 3311 Footbridge Lane, Hope Mills, is $5 for kids ages 3-9 years old. For those ages 10 and older, admission is $9.

Staff writer Akira Kyles can be reached at akyles@gannett.com.

