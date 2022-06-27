ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Somerset's Elijah Burtner is ready to learn, serve at West Point military academy

By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhE0l_0gN5q8sP00

Elijah Burtner has taken his first steps forward into a long-awaited military career.

The 2022 Somerset Area High School graduate left on Saturday for West Point, New York, and Monday he starts basic training as a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy.

Burtner was one of 20 young Pennsylvanians who were appointed earlier this year by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey to the U.S. service academies. The students were also recognized at a June 15 breakfast hosted by Toomey in Washington, D.C.

Light reading:Friedens family's experience with new pet, West Point featured in 'The Adventures of Cadet Cody'

“Each of these young adults exemplify tremendous academic success, leadership and character, and they stand out among their peers as selfless, committed Americans ready to serve their country,” Toomey said in his remarks to the group.

“It’s a great honor to congratulate each of these bright leaders before they enter their respective academies.”

Burtner is the son of Chris and Kerri Burtner, of Somerset, and he has an older sister, Abby.

The 17-year-old future cadet said the military appointment is a goal he’s been working towards since the ninth grade.

“I always wanted to join the military,” he said. “Both my grandfathers served and other family members have (served as well). I found out in the ninth grade about West Point, and I’ve been preparing for it since.”

Things to do:Tractor shows, anniversaries & music: Here are the summer events happening around Somerset

'It means everything'

To be eligible for an appointment, Burtner had to fill out an application to West Point, similar to a college application, then pass both a physical fitness test and a military physical. Next, he applied for a nomination from our local U.S. House and Senate representatives and was interviewed by a panel of service academy graduates.

Toomey’s office notified Burtner in February that his appointment to West Point was official.

“It felt really good, like all my hard work (had) paid off,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people, making friends and learning at one of the best academic programs in the country.”

Growing up in Somerset County, he said, has also prepared him well for the next step.

“Somerset does a great job of honoring our veterans and the military,” he said. “Growing up in this community has taught me the great value of the military and I understood what the military meant to people in the community.”

Remember and honor:Hooversville dedicates bridge to fallen Marine from Korean War

Once Burtner completes his six weeks of basic training, he starts the first of his four years of academic study. He plans to major in computer science.

Upon his graduation in 2026 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Burtner should be commissioned as a second lieutenant. He must then complete five years of active-duty service in the Army. He said his goal is to serve those five years as an Army Ranger infantry officer, then work in cyber security for the military.

“It means everything,” he said about the opportunity to be part of the U.S. military. “I’m very passionate about what I want to do.

“I know how important it is to serve this country, and I know the impact it will have on this country.”

Comments / 1

Related
foreigndesknews.com

Concerned Graduates of West Point Challenge Leadership of Military Academy: Letter

Three retired U.S. military officers—LTG Thomas McInerney, USAF; MG Paul Vallely, U.S. Army; and Colonel Andrew O’Meara Jr., U.S. Army—signed a letter authored by “Concerned Graduates of West Point and The Long Gray Line,” protesting against mandatory vaccinations, CRT classes, sanitary conditions, progressive political activism, and other “woke actions,” in the military academy.
WEST POINT, NY
PennLive.com

Blaze at summer camp draws firefighters from Pennsylvania, Maryland

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD
Virginia Business

Need a job? Fairfax wants you

In the past two years, despite the pandemic, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority attracted more than 5,000 people to eight career fairs. The website for the workforce initiative — workinnorthernvirginia.com — lists jobs, internships and training opportunities from more than 500 companies and is getting 45,000-plus views per month, the EDA says.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arteta wins GOP Orange County sheriff line in primary

GOSHEN – Former Orange County Sheriff’s captain and now Deputy Montgomery Village Police Chief Paul Arteta easily defeated Undersheriff Kenneth Jones for the Republican line in the November election for sheriff. Arteta polled almost 66 percent of the vote on Tuesday – 7,794 votes, to Jones’ 34 percent...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somerset, PA
Government
Somerset County, PA
Government
City
West Point, NY
West Point, NY
Government
State
Washington State
City
West Point, PA
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
PennLive.com

Bill shines more light on Penn State, Pitt, Temple, Lincoln universities’ salaries, financial records

A proposal to raise transparency between the four state-related universities and Pennsylvania residents advanced in the state Senate on Tuesday. The bill, which passed through the Senate State Government Committee unanimously, would expand the disclosure requirements of the state-related universities — Penn State University, University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Lincoln University — and make required documents more accessible for the general public.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJLA

New Park Coming to National Harbor

Washington ABC7 — A new park coming to National Harbor will honor the country with one of the largest American flags on the East Coast. Deborah Topcik is the Director of Marketing at The National Harbor for the project and told us more about the plans for 'Spirit Park'.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

French and Asian inspired bakery coming to Annandale

A French and Asian fusion bakery is coming soon to Annandale. TOUS les JOURS, a South Korean bakery, plans to open a new location in Annandale. It will be located in the same strip as The Block food hall at 4243 John Marr Drive, according to county permits. The business...
ANNANDALE, VA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Padilla to be named as New York City district superintendent

NEW YORK – Embattled former Newburgh school superintendent Roberto Padilla has been named superintendent for Community School District 7 in the Bronx, Chancellor David Banks and Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday. Padilla took a paid leave of absence from Newburgh after allegations surfaced of alleged inappropriate behavior toward...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
baltimorebrew.com

Nick Mosby requests twice as much as colleagues to attend MACo conference

Reserving a $539-a-night room in Ocean City, the Council President will attend the annual government conference in style. His request was 186% above the $325 per diem lodging-and-meal rate. “Taking Care of Business” will be the theme of this summer’s Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) conference in Ocean City. Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTAJ

Traffic detour to begin in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Tuesday, June 28 a traffic detour for the T-501 (Beagle Road) bridge rehabilitation project. The project detour will go into effect on Tuesday, July 5. The bridge crosses over Coxes Creek near the Milford and Black townships border in Somerset County. Beginning […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed in Johnstown house fire

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after a house fire broke out in Johnstown Sunday night. The call came in just after 9:30 p.m. on June 26, according to Cambria County dispatch. The fire began on a stove top at a home on the 600 block of Coleman Avenue, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Service#U S Military Academy#The U S Military Academy#Pennsylvanians#D C Light#Americans
fox5dc.com

Arrest made in murder of Fairfax nonprofit CEO: police

FAIRFAX, Va. - Authorities have made an arrest in the murder of a nonprofit CEO who was found dead in his Fairfax home. Police say they found 32-year-old Gret Glyer dead from gunshot wounds Friday after they responded to a home in the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court just before 3 a.m.
FAIRFAX, VA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Middletown restaurant adopts takeout-only business model

A Middletown restaurant that switched to takeout orders only in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic has not turned back from what owners say has been a successful business model. The phone at Asian 211 Bistro rings often, and DoorDash orders keep coming through. But the COVID-19 pandemic presented...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
fox5dc.com

Virginia plans to crack down on noisy vehicles

ARLINGTON, Va. - Really loud cars are about to become a focal point for police in Virginia. Starting Friday, law enforcement will be able to pull drivers over just because of their exhaust systems. "I’m a teacher," Anthony Eldon said. "And some days, I gotta teach at home, you know...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
fox5dc.com

Nonprofit CEO mysteriously found dead in Fairfax home

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police said Monday they don’t believe there’s a wider threat to the community after the CEO of a nonprofit was found dead in his Fairfax home early Friday. There have been no arrests in the homicide of Gret Glyer, 32, and police have not...
FAIRFAX, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman charged with vandalizing Nittany Lion statue at Penn State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from New Jersey has admitted to damaging the famous Nittany Lion statue on Penn State's campus.Police paperwork shows that the woman told police she traveled to State College and acted alone.Surveillance video from last month shows the woman painting 'FTG' or 'For the Glory' -- and this isn't the first time she's done this.According to police, she painted the statue with teal paint last year and used permanent markers to vandalize the Old Main building as well as the Alumni Center.
PENN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Large raises for Allegheny County's top staffers raise timing questions

Some of Allegheny County’s top staffers have received large pay raises over the past few years, and elected officials and a good government group are questioning the timing and amount of the raises. Allegheny County salary documents published online show County Manager William McKain and Jennifer Liptak, the chief...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

959
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy