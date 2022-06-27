ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Captain Koepka: Brooks to lead four-man team in his first LIV Golf event

By Tom D'Angelo, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

Brooks Koepka has been called a lot of different things recently, including "duplicitous" by Rory McIlroy.

Koepka, the Jupiter resident who on Wednesday defected from the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf Series, has another title: Captain Koepka.

Why did Koepka defect? What was behind Brooks Koepka's decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf? | D'Angelo

PGA Tour bans golfers: LIV golfers banned from PGA Tour. Now what will Rickie Fowler do? | D'Angelo

Koepka has been named one of 12 captains for his first LIV event. The 54-hole, no-cut tournament starts Thursday at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club outside of Portland, Oregon, LIV's inaugural event in the United States. Like each of the eight LIV events, it includes 12 four-man teams that take part in a team portion aside from the individual competition.

Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf team name is Smash

The captains hold a draft on Tuesday to fill the three open positions The question is not if Brooks drafts his brother, Chase, but when? With 45 of 48 players announced for the field, Chase Koepka, who lives in West Palm Beach, has the second-worst World Golf Ranking at No. 1,607.

Koepka is joined by Jupiter's Dustin Johnson (4 Aces), Phil Mickelson (Hy Flyers), Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger), Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers), Lee Westwood (Majesticks), Hideto Tanihara (Torque), Martin Kaymer (Cleeks), Wade Ormsby (Punch), Graeme McDowell (Niblicks), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs) and Kevin Na (Iron Heads) as captains.

Oosthuizen's team won the team competition in the inaugural LIV event played outside of London, the four players splitting the $3 million first-place prize money. Palm Beach Gardens' Charl Schwartzel was part of the winning team. Schwartzel won the individual competition and took home $4.75 million, $4 million for the individual prize and $750,000 for being a part Oosthuizen's team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HX0R_0gN5q7zg00

The best two scores from each team in the first two rounds, along with the best three scores in the final round, are used to determine the team winners. The second-place team shares $1.5 million and third place shares $500,000.

“To be able to be part of a four-man team and go out there and know it’s not just for yourself — it means your guys do well as a team this week as well — I think that’s exciting," Oosthuizen said.

Koepka, DeChambeau, Westwood and Tanihara replace Sihwan Kim, Jupiter's Peter Uihlein, Ian Poulter and Talor Gooch as captains for LIV's second event.

Of the 45 players on the LIV Tour announced to date, eight hold a spot in the top 50 of the world rankings and 20 in the top 100.

LIV's offices in West Palm Beach

LIV and CEO Greg Norman did not have to reach far to recruit Brooks Koepka or any of the other area players who have joined the series. Not that it really matters.

LIV Golf Investments' offices are located in West Palm Beach. Norman, who has a home in Palm Beach Gardens, is the first and founding CEO of LIV. LIV was picked as the name because it is the Roman numeral for 54, which is the number of holes in each LIV event and the score if someone birdies every hole on a par-72 course.

LIV is receiving $250 million from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and offering purses of $25 million for the first seven events and $50 million for the series finale Oct. 27-30 at Trump National in Doral.

The company's LinkedIn page reads:

"LIV Golf Investments is a newly formed company, with group companies in the USA and UK, with Asian offices to follow. Its remit is to holistically improve the health of professional golf on a truly global scale and support existing stakeholders to help unlock the sports’ untapped potential."

How to watch LIV Golf Tour

TV: LIV Golf has no broadcast deals. Stream on LIVGolf.com , LIV Golf's YouTube channel and LIV Golf's Facebook page .

Tom D'Angelo is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post . You can reach him at tdangelo@pbpost.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Captain Koepka: Brooks to lead four-man team in his first LIV Golf event

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Sale of Palm Beach International Raceway hits a roadblock

JUPITER, Fla. — The sale of the former site of the Palm Beach International Raceway appears to have hit a roadblock. The state Department of Environmental Protection and South Florida Water Management District both confirm that the potential buyer of the property, Portman Industrial, has withdrawn its applications for permits.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Boca attorney files class-action lawsuit against PGA

(BOCA RATON, FLA) — A Boca Raton attorney has filed a lawsuit on behalf of golf fans against the PGA claiming that the PGA Tour’s suspension of LIV golfers is anti-competitive in free-agent workplace. Boca Raton attorney Larry Klayman asserts that the PGA Tour is depriving golf fans...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV

Lawsuit seeking class-action status filed against PGA Tour in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The PGA Tour is depriving golf fans by barring LIV Golf participants from playing in its tour events, a lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County claims. According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday on behalf of Boca Raton attorney Larry Klayman, the PGA Tour and its partner, the DP World Tour, are listed as defendants. It claims that suspending golfers who play in the LIV Golf tournaments is anti-competitive in the free-agent marketplace.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken & new Chick-fil-A location headed to South Florida

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon Brewlihan, Oakland Park John and Stacey Hoolihan’s buzzworthy hub of mead — better known as honey wine — is slated to open at the end of July, adding to the city’s growing cluster of craft-beer bars, breweries and distilleries near ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
West Palm Beach, FL
Sports
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Jupiter, FL
Sports
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Sports
City
Golf, FL
City
Doral, FL
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
State
Oregon State
City
Jupiter, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hungry for restaurant deals? We’ve got the Top 5 discounts for Bon Appétit Boca month

After taking a pandemic pause in 2020 and 2021, the dining promotion formerly known as Boca Raton Restaurant Month is back — with a new name and a selection of deeply discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. Throughout all of July, Bon Appétit Boca will serve up specials, with the goal of propping up sluggish restaurant traffic during South Florida’s historically slow ...
BOCA RATON, FL
veronews.com

Is our island ready for a ‘destination resort’?

In the ’70s, it was a Holiday Inn. In the ’80s, it became Ramada Inn Resort. In the ’90s, it was upgraded to a Radisson. Then came Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne, and for most of this century, this prime piece of beachfront property has been an empty, weed-infested lot.
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Greg Norman
bocamag.com

Boca Museum Retreats from Cornell and Former Bank Lot Sells for $25M

The Boca Raton Museum of Art is removing itself from any role in operating the Cornell Museum in Delray Beach. Executive Director Irvin Lippman told me Wednesday that he has conveyed that message to City Manager Terrence Moore and Mayor Shelly Petrolia. At the city commission’s June 14 meeting, Petrolia and commissioners Juli Casale and Shirley Johnson asked Moore to reopen discussions with the museum. In April, Moore had presented the commission with a contract for the museum to run the Cornell for 18 months. Johnson voted it down with Ryan Boylston and Adam Frankel.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Med school receives major gift

FAU College of Medicine benefactor Ann Wood and previous Wood scholarship recipients attend a May event announcing a $28 million gift from Ann and her husband, John, the largest scholarship gift in FAU history. One current recipient is Ivan Grela, fourth from left, a second-year medical student. Photo provided. Couple...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Club#D Angelo Pga Tour
thecoastalstar.com

Manalapan: Estate becomes Florida’s priciest

Manalapan is no longer playing second fiddle to the town of Palm Beach — or any other Florida location, for that matter — when it comes to pricey residential properties. The town became home to Florida’s most expensive estate in June when Netscape co-founder James Clark sold his ocean-to-Intracoastal Waterway property to a fellow billionaire (one who has many, many more billions), Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, for $173 million.
MANALAPAN, FL
wflx.com

South Florida counties in 'high' COVID-19 community category

All South Florida counties are in the highest of three COVID-19 community levels with Okeechobee County moving up from "medium," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday. Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Broward and Miami-Dade areremain listed as "high. Two...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
palmbeachillustrated.com

The Falcon Opens in Delray Beach

The space that used to house Delray’s Death or Glory didn’t stay dormant for long. In its place has risen The Falcon, a new casual yet seductive beach bar and restaurant boasting craft cocktails and elevated global street food. The concept is actually a reinvention of The Falcon House, which used to occupy the 100-year-old house at 116 N.E. 6th Avenue, just north of Delray’s bustling Atlantic Avenue. The food by executive chef Mike Stuhlmuller centers around shareable plates such as curry cauliflower and drunken noodles. The drink menu, curated by co-owner Sean Iglehart and bar manager Andrew Luzenko, is dominated by playful cocktails with cool names, such as the Fly Trap (mezcal, ancho verde, lulo fruit, lime, and watermelon salt). Visit on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Bathrobe Brunch, with live music and free brunch cocktails for anyone who dons a bathrobe or kimono.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

3 Bodies Pulled From South Florida Canal

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 24-year old Luis Flores lost control of his Jeep Wrangler early Sunday morning as he was exiting Southern Blvd. at Congress Avenue and the vehicle plowed into the C-51 Canal.
Palm Beach Daily News

MorseLife to pay $1.75 million after giving COVID vaccines to rich donors ahead of patients

WEST PALM BEACH — MorseLife, a high-end nursing home, will pay a $1.75 million settlement after being accused of illegally giving some of the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccines to its wealthy donors instead of the vulnerable patients and staff they were meant for, federal investigators said Thursday. The bosses of MorseLife Health System, a...
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy