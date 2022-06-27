MITSIE VARGAS: Be aware of hot weather dangers to pets

Summer temperatures have been extremely high during the recent heat wave affecting the Southeast. Pets are at risk of major injury even if their exposure seems to be minimal. What are the top hazards that pet owners need to be aware of?

• Heat stroke or hyperthermia

In dogs, 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit is considered the upper range of normal body temperature. Most pet owners are not aware that hyperthermia can occur in as little as under 10 minutes of strenuous exercise even if the temperatures are below 90 degrees. Common sequelae of dogs that suffer from extremely elevated body temperature include increased risk of seizures, disseminated intravascular coagulopathy (DIC), and cardiac events during transport or while being prepared for intensive care. It is critical, therefore, for these dogs to receive a timely intervention for immediate relief of their hyperthermia.

Several standard treatments for hyperthermia in dogs have been employed. If the patient has collapsed then standard CPR measures are taken, which may include clearing the airway, intubation, oxygen therapy, administration of intravenous (IV) fluids, and physically applying cold compresses or water. If the temperature is lower than 105 degrees, external methods of cooling will suffice. When the basal temperature, however, exceeds 105 degrees, antipyretics and a cool bath to rapidly lower the temperature are needed. These pets might suffer permanent brain damage and their organs might shut down. The consensus is that if you suspect your pet has a heat stroke you need to cool it down with room temperature water as soon as you noticed and while transporting him/her to the nearest veterinarian.

• Sunburn

Light-coated dogs and cats are at higher risk of sunburn and should be kept indoors with limited exposure to the sun. There are dog sunscreens available but a toddler friendly light coat of sunscreen on the ears and top of their nose can also be used. Sunburn could cause irreversible DNA damage to the skin cells and the ultraviolet rays could mutate into cancers like hemangiosarcoma, squamous cell carcinomas, and melanomas among others. In pets with these cancers, surgery along with integrative medicine using herbs can help prolong survival and preserve the quality of life. It is way better to prevent these issues from happening and curtail outdoor activities with your pets while the sun rays are at the maximum in the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• Pad thermal injury

Walking your pets on the asphalt during a hot day could result in a thermal burn on their pads. Owners need to be aware that the asphalt, concrete, and bricks absorb the heat and therefore can be several degrees above the ambient temperature. Especial care for dogs running around pool decks! They might be able to cool their bodies in the pool but their pads are at risk. These burn injuries are very painful and require pain control medications, anti-inflammatories, and oftentimes topical medicines. Again, prevention is the best medicine!

Florida summers can be awesome times to visit dog parks and dog beaches and get involved in great outdoor activities with your pets as long as you remain aware of the above dangers.

Dr. Mitsie Vargas is at Orchid Springs Animal Hospital in Winter Haven. She can be reached at drv@osahvets