ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

MITSIE VARGAS: Be aware of hot weather dangers to pets

By Dr. Mitsie Vargas
The Ledger
The Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Vp0_0gN5q5EE00

Summer temperatures have been extremely high during the recent heat wave affecting the Southeast. Pets are at risk of major injury even if their exposure seems to be minimal. What are the top hazards that pet owners need to be aware of?

Heat stroke or hyperthermia

In dogs, 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit is considered the upper range of normal body temperature. Most pet owners are not aware that hyperthermia can occur in as little as under 10 minutes of strenuous exercise even if the temperatures are below 90 degrees. Common sequelae of dogs that suffer from extremely elevated body temperature include increased risk of seizures, disseminated intravascular coagulopathy (DIC), and cardiac events during transport or while being prepared for intensive care. It is critical, therefore, for these dogs to receive a timely intervention for immediate relief of their hyperthermia.

Several standard treatments for hyperthermia in dogs have been employed. If the patient has collapsed then standard CPR measures are taken, which may include clearing the airway, intubation, oxygen therapy, administration of intravenous (IV) fluids, and physically applying cold compresses or water. If the temperature is lower than 105 degrees, external methods of cooling will suffice. When the basal temperature, however, exceeds 105 degrees, antipyretics and a cool bath to rapidly lower the temperature are needed. These pets might suffer permanent brain damage and their organs might shut down. The consensus is that if you suspect your pet has a heat stroke you need to cool it down with room temperature water as soon as you noticed and while transporting him/her to the nearest veterinarian.

Sunburn

Light-coated dogs and cats are at higher risk of sunburn and should be kept indoors with limited exposure to the sun. There are dog sunscreens available but a toddler friendly light coat of sunscreen on the ears and top of their nose can also be used. Sunburn could cause irreversible DNA damage to the skin cells and the ultraviolet rays could mutate into cancers like hemangiosarcoma, squamous cell carcinomas, and melanomas among others. In pets with these cancers, surgery along with integrative medicine using herbs can help prolong survival and preserve the quality of life. It is way better to prevent these issues from happening and curtail outdoor activities with your pets while the sun rays are at the maximum in the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Pad thermal injury

Walking your pets on the asphalt during a hot day could result in a thermal burn on their pads. Owners need to be aware that the asphalt, concrete, and bricks absorb the heat and therefore can be several degrees above the ambient temperature. Especial care for dogs running around pool decks! They might be able to cool their bodies in the pool but their pads are at risk. These burn injuries are very painful and require pain control medications, anti-inflammatories, and oftentimes topical medicines. Again, prevention is the best medicine!

Florida summers can be awesome times to visit dog parks and dog beaches and get involved in great outdoor activities with your pets as long as you remain aware of the above dangers.

Dr. Mitsie Vargas is at Orchid Springs Animal Hospital in Winter Haven. She can be reached at drv@osahvets

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Chewy Declines Returned Pet Food, Surprises Grieving Pet Owner Instead

Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
MADISON, WI
The Independent

Man found living in car with 47 cats in sweltering June heat

As temperatures climbed to over 90F in Minnesota, a man living in his car with his 47 cats was forced to surrender his pets to the Animal Humane Society.On Tuesday, authorities said that a man who had recently become homeless was found parked at a south-eastern Minnesota rest area with his nearly four dozen cats packed inside.A concerned officer tapped on the van’s window to inquire about his wellbeing after noticing that the sweltering heat outside, in combination with the humidity, was likely driving the temperatures inside the vehicle to near unliveable highs.“Unfortunately, with the heat yesterday he recognised...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
heavenofanimals.com

Puppy Found Inside bags Of Dog Food Is Adopted By His Rescuer

A puppy, along with seven of his siblings, was discovered abandoned inside a bag of dog food. When Nicole Olsen and Ella Harper’s kid heard multiple screeches coming from a trash at a truck stop, they went to investigate. The extraordinary occurrence occurred on November 1 this year, while...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Sunscreen#Oxygen Therapy#Dog
dogstodays.com

When Your Dog Starts To Sneeze

Indeed, there are many things that both the dogs and the dog owners could have in common. For example, both dogs and dog owners could be prone to obesity if not regulating food intake and not exercising. In addition, dogs and humans may also acquire diseases that result from improper...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Vet's Office Shows the Reality of How Bad Table Scraps Are for Dogs

If your dog begs for people food, you are certainly not alone. Many pups get a regular taste of table scraps or leftovers, but few pet parents know what exactly this does to their body. Of course, the best way to make any dietary or health-related decisions for your dog...
PETS
Hampton Times

Local veterinarian turns 85, still helping pets

As a child, Don Shields always had an affinity for two things – pets and medicine. Years later, when it came time to pursue an area of study in college, becoming a veterinarian made perfect sense. It’s been about six decades since Shields embarked on a path that would...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
petmd.com

Thunderstorm and Lightning Safety for Pets

The following content may contain Chewy links. PetMD is operated by Chewy. Even before you hear the first rumble, you can tell just by looking at your dog that a thunderstorm is brewing. Many dogs become very frightened with even the smallest storm. An upset pet may cause damage to...
ENVIRONMENT
catster.com

Heavy Breathing in Cats: When to Call the Vet

If the many differences between cats and dogs, one of the more obvious ones is the way they breathe. Dogs mainly breathe with their mouths open, while cats generally breathe with their mouths closed. Because cats rarely do it, the sight of a cat panting or breathing with his mouth open is something to pay attention to. There are a few reasons why a cat might pant or show labored breathing — some benign and some not so benign.
PETS
pawesome.net

Do Dogs Get Bored of the Same Walking Route?

As a dog owner, it is not unusual for you to get bored of the same old routine of taking your dog on a walk to the same old park. It is in our nature to get tired of repetition. Do you wonder if your dog also feels the same...
PETS
Phys.org

Life changed for dogs during lockdown

They are loyal companions to thousands of people. Now, research shows the lockdown experience of Britain's favorite dog breed affected their lifestyles and veterinary care. Labradors had similar levels of illness overall but went to the vet less often during the early months of the pandemic, according to a new study.
PETS
petmd.com

Dandruff in Dogs

The following content may contain Chewy links. PetMD is operated by Chewy. If you’ve noticed white flakes in your dog’s fur, you might be wondering if they have dandruff or whether dogs even get dandruff. Yes, they can. Dandruff, or seborrheic dermatitis, is common in dogs and humans alike.
PETS
BBC

Cost of living: Pet owners struggling with food bills says charity

An animal charity said it was helping people with pet food and rehoming more animals due to the rising cost of living. Woodgreen, based in Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire, has also taken in injured pets when owners could not afford the vet bills or insurance. Prices are rising by 9.1% a year...
PETS
The Ledger

The Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy