For the second time this year, a new KFC is opening along the I-86 corridor in the Southern Tier of New York.

The popular fried chicken chain is scheduled to open at 357 W. Morris St. in Bath on June 28.

KBP Brands opened the Crystal Bucket KFC in Painted Post , just 20 miles away, in May, and is named after the restaurant's iconic chicken bucket, which matches the unique design of the former bank building.

KBP Brands operates more than 1,000 KCF, Taco Bell and Arby’s restaurants across 31 states.

Tonya Mangels, Vice President of Marketing for KBP Brands, said the Southern Tier and the rest of upstate New York is a rapidly growing area for the Louisville, Kentucky-based fried chicken corporation.

KFC will add to the plethora of options for travelers coming off I-86 in Bath, including Taco Bell, Burger King, Rico's New York Style Pizza, and McDonald's.

KBP Brands says it plans to hire more than 50 employees for the Bath location.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Second KFC opening this year in Southern Tier, right off I-86 in Bath