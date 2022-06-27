ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

SPCA PETS FOR ADOPTION

By The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 2 days ago

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org/adopt. To meet or adopt a pet, schedule an appointment online at: www.spcaflorida.org/appointment or contact the SPCA Florida Adoption Center at 863-577-4615. Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cguWP_0gN5pyHn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnOvn_0gN5pyHn00

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: SPCA PETS FOR ADOPTION

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Petco Love and Black Dog Animal Rescue Encourage Pet Fostering

Nonprofit organizations partner for National Foster a Pet Month to encourage more pet parents to lend a (temporary) hand or home to pets in need during busy summer season. Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) is teaming up with national nonprofit Petco Love and Skechers with its BOBS from Skechers philanthropic footwear collection, to put the focus on the fun in fostering pets. Pet fostering is lifesaving and critical for animal shelters particularly during the busy summer season.
PET SERVICES
Money

How to Adopt a Dog Online

Fetch by The Dodo offers the most comprehensive pet insurance coverage in the industry, including what other providers charge extra for or don’t cover at all. Adopting a dog can be an overwhelming process — especially if you do it online. There’s research to do (Which dog adoption...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca
petproductnews.com

Petco Love Invests $15 Million in Animal Welfare Partners

Petco Love is investing $15 million in grants to its hundreds of animal welfare partners across the U.S. Since its founding in 1999, national nonprofit Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations across the U.S., with 6.5 million pets adopted—and counting.
ANIMALS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 9, 2022

Apollo - PACK Graduate! If you want to surround yourself with fun, Apollo is the dog for you! The handlers have enjoyed getting to know him at the PACK program and he loves greeting new people - especially if they give him a good ol' scratchin'. Apollo is excited to go on any and all adventures. Whether it's a quick trip to the store or a road trip to the mountains, Apollo is always ready to go! (1 year, 9 months old)
PETS
a-z-animals.com

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended)

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended) This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Having a cat as a pet is all you’ve ever wanted. It’s...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pets
dogstodays.com

Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
ANIMALS
lexnau.com

All Maine Coon Kittens Have Adorable Scowling Faces!

So cute and gorgeous! They are so intelligent & have such amazing personalities. 🐈 😻. If there’s anything we’ve come to love to the degree of obsession, it’s both kittens and grumpy-faced cats. 🥰💗. What in the earth could be more adorable than a grumpy-looking...
MAINE STATE
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

This Dog Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat

Who doesn’t love an adorable dog? I know I do. And this dog is a bit unique. He was raised in a household full of cats. Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. a cat herself. “
PETS
a-z-animals.com

The Best Litter Box for Messy Cats for 2022

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. The best litter box for messy cats has to be designed specifically for those little kicky paws that get litter...
PETS
dogstodays.com

American Pit Bull Terrier: Is It The Right Dog Breed For You?

If you’re thinking about owning a Pit Bull terrier, it is important to understand the characteristics of the breed as well as your current lifestyle. Caring for a Pit Bull is a long-term commitment that needs to be taken seriously, not just a simple hobby that you participate in when time permits.
PETS
dogster.com

Guide to Dog Boarding for the Day — Dog Daycare

Dog boarding is a facility where they take care of your dog either for a few hours or a day (called dog daycare) or for a longer period of time, like when you go on vacation. Dog boarding has been around for many years but dog daycare has taken off with the increase of dog ownership among working families. Dog daycare can be fun, even enriching — for both you and your pup. Staying positive is key, because your dog can sense any anxiety you’re feeling. How will you know if your dog likes daycare? As one of our experts says, you’ll know — because your dog will never lie to you! Here’s how to find dog daycare that’s sure to be a howling success.
PETS
petside.com

Bichon Frise Breaks Vet Record for Coin Consumption

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. When Daisy’s owner noticed that she wasn’t eating and had started vomiting, she became understandably concerned and took her in to see a vet at the local PDSA. Upon examination, suspicion of a blockage was confirmed...
ANIMALS
dogsbestlife.com

Try 10 dog walking tips for first-time dog owners or beginners

The nicest time that you and your dog can spend is by going on a stress-free walk. If you’ve never walked a dog before, you might assume it’s rather easy. But in reality, it takes some planning, training, as well as patience to master the art of dog walking and make this activity fun for both you and the dog.
PETS
dogstodays.com

Golden Retriever – A Loving, Large Family Dog

Golden Retrievers are a medium to medium/large dog breed. They reach a height between 20” to 24”. If a Golden Retriever could speak, they might say, “What can I do for you?” They are born people pleasers from hunting to tricks to family pet. The Golden...
PETS
The Ledger

The Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy