Bennedict Mathurin is ready to beat LeBron: ‘I don’t think anybody is better than me.’

Top Pacers draft pick Benedict Mathurin isn’t short on confidence.

The Arizona product spoke with the Washington Post ahead of the NBA Draft last week and mentioned looking forward to matching up with LeBron James.

‘My heart, man’:That's what the Pacers are getting in Bennedict Mathurin, 6th in NBA Draft

“A lot of people say he’s great,” Mathurin said. “I want to see how great he is. I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me.”

The Pacers’ schedule for next season has yet to be released. James, the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 30.3 points per game and shot 52% from the floor.

In 62 career games against the Pacers, James is averaging 27.4 points per game.

During his sophomore season at Arizona, Mathurin was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and averaged 17.7 points per game.

Follow IndyStar trending sports reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.