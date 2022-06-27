ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

'Saw a lot of good sportsmanship between the kids, so it looks like they had a good time'

By James Simpson II, Mansfield News Journal
MANSFIELD - The annual North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby took place Saturday downtown on North Main Street.

Going into the event, there was expected to be around 35 to 40 racers — 24 racers in the stock division (ages 7-13) and about 14 racers in the super stock division (ages 9-18) competed.

"It was a nice day. It was warm, so we didn't have to worry about any rain or anything like that," said Ruth Kinsey, organizer of the Soap Box Derby with her husband Russ. "I saw a lot of good sportsmanship between the kids, so it looks like they had a good time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455bn9_0gN5pszR00

The Soap Box Derby is a race for children driving motorless, improvised vehicles made from crates that resemble a race car. There are two lanes where cars go head-to-head against one another, with a winners and challengers bracket. There's also a double-elimination in place.

Kids between the ages of 7 and 18 are open to compete who live in Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion and Morrow counties.

Kinsey says that the cars usually go around 30 mph to 35 mph. The top three racers in each division received trophies.

In the stock division, first place went to Juliana Van Harlingen, second place went to her sister Layla Van Harlingen and Casey Rachel came in third.

In the superstock division, Autumn Stechshalte finished first, Nathan Oberdier came in second and Tanner Winningham placed third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zyy5g_0gN5pszR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEN4U_0gN5pszR00

The winner in Mansfield in each division will represent the North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby at the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron on July 23.

"It was a nice day all-around," said Kinsey. "We see when the kids get out of their cars  and they talked to each other, just interacting. It was very family friendly."

