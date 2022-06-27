ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Ontario County sheriff candidates driven to make communities safer

By Mike Murphy, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago

CANANDAIGUA -- Ontario County sheriff candidates Silvio Palermo and David Cirencione, who are locked in a Republican primary battle for the party’s nod heading into the November general election, both got hooked on a career in law enforcement early on in their professional lives.

After 20-plus years in the field, both remain interested in serving Ontario County and have clear ideas for how they would keep the public safe as well as the employees in the department they hope to lead come Jan. 1, 2023.

The two candidates square off Tuesday in a primary election for the GOP nod. Retired State Police Sgt. Steven Slavny will run on the Democratic Party line in the November general election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFh69_0gN5pqDz00

The winner of the general election will take over from interim Sheriff Philip Povero, who was appointed to replace former Sheriff Kevin Henderson, who resigned last fall with a little over a year left of his term.

Both Cirencione and Palermo were asked how they got their start in policing. Here are their responses, which have been lightly edited for clarity.

What prompted you to pursue a career in the law enforcement field and why have you kept at it?

Palermo: At age 16 I went on my first ride along with the Canandaigua Police Department and this experience set the stage for my career in law enforcement.

I knew from that early age that a career in law enforcement was my passion. Law enforcement has a foundation of civic virtue, respect, accountability, integrity, and honesty. I have carried these values throughout my law enforcement career in each department as I have made positive impacts in the communities for which I have served. I have valued building relationships and helping those in need and having a meaningful impact to subsequently improve quality of lives for many.

I have been in law enforcement for 24 years as I have not yet felt my contribution to law enforcement is complete. I have a vigorous drive to create positive change in our communities and a desire to help those in need to create a safer environment for our families and schools.

The Sheriff’s Office currently is experiencing challenging times, and I feel that I possess the qualities to bring a brighter future to the Sheriff’s Office and Ontario County.

Cirencione: Service and love of our community has always been at the heart of everything I do – from serving in law enforcement to volunteering for 28 years with the Geneva Fire Department. I was raised in Ontario County, raised my family here, and have spent a lifetime serving and protecting our community.

After graduating from SUNY Oswego, I started my career working in Child Protective Services in neighboring Seneca County. This was extremely challenging work, where you see and hear very disturbing things, but there are few things more important than keeping kids safe. While I found this work gratifying, working here in Ontario County was always my priority so I took the civil service test for county police officer and was hired as a deputy with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office in 2002.

Over the next 20 years, I’ve been promoted through the ranks, first as sergeant in 2007 and then to my current role as lieutenant in 2016. I’ve served as commanding officer of the Road Patrol, Crime Scene Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Team, Field Training Officer Program and Eastview Mall Patrol. I have also helped train our next generation of law enforcement as an instructor at the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy for the past 16 years.

During my time with the Sheriff’s Office, I have worked on the most important cases that we’ve faced – murders, violent assaults, rapes, drug deals, and more. I have serious experience working on serious cases; exactly the type of experience a good sheriff needs in order to execute the mission of the agency.

At a glance

Silvio Palermo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXFkJ_0gN5pqDz00

Age: 44

Residence: Canandaigua

Professional background: Accomplished 24-year law enforcement professional with experience in all levels of law enforcement; Ontario County sheriff’s deputy, Village of Penn Yan police officer, Canandaigua police officer, Gates Police Department sergeant and watch commander, and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs federal police officer. Local government experience as a former Victor Town Board member and deputy town supervisor.

Family: Married to my wife Colleen and we have two young children. Our daughter Isabella is 6 years old and our son Luca is 5 years old.

David Cirencione

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWq3v_0gN5pqDz00

Age: 46

Residence: Geneva

Professional background: Twenty-plus years serving and protecting as a member of the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. Over the years, I was promoted through the ranks to sergeant in 2007 and eventually to my current rank in 2016. As lieutenant for the past six years, I've served as commanding officer of the Road Patrol, Crime Scene Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Team, Field Training Officer Program and Eastview Mall Patrol. I've also helped train our next generation of law enforcement as an instructor at the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy. Also served as a social services caseworker and case supervisor before entering law enforcement. I've also been a volunteer member of the Nester Hose Company of the Geneva Fire Department for 28 years.

Family: Married for 20 years to my wife, Sue, who owns and operates the Ovid Big M supermarket. We have three daughters.

How to vote

Early voting continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Board of Elections Office, 74 Ontario St. Canandaigua; Victor Town Hall, 85 East Main St., Victor; and Geneva Housing Authority Main Office, 41 Lewis St., Geneva.

Primary Day is Tuesday, June 28. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For details, contact the Ontario County Board of Elections at 585-396-4005 or www.co.ontario.ny.us/elections, or the State Board of Elections at 518-474-1953 or www.elections.ny.gov.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Ontario County sheriff candidates driven to make communities safer

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Car Chase Leads Deputies Through Cayuga & Tompkins Counties

A car chase Wednesday night in Cayuga County led tot arrest of an Auburn woman. The Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to State Route 34B in the Town of Scipio around 11:30p for reports a person driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the vehicle. After locating the vehicle, the driver fled, leading to a pursuit. Deputies called off the pursuit, deciding to follow from a distance, as not to put the child in danger.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested on Warrant

On June 29, 2022, at 5:44 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Nicholas M. Roof, age 31, of Geneva on a bench warrant from the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Roof is accused of failing to appear for his sentence, post conviction, for the original charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Roof was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await Centralized Arraignment.
GENEVA, NY
wlea.net

82 Year Old Dansville Man Is A Missing Person

Update 2:05pm: We are pleased to report that Donald R. Kinney has been located safely at home. Thank you to the Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies who revisited his home and discovered Mr. Kinney had returned. We our appreciative of our community for again coming together to help someone in need.
NewsChannel 36

Motorcyclist Injured After Hitting Deer in Chemung County

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WENY) - A motorcyclist was injured after police say they hit a deer in Chemung County this afternoon. It happened around 2:00 PM on Route 224 near Van Etten. One person was taken away in an ambulance. State Police say the motorcyclist has internal injuries but was...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ontario County, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Ovid, NY
FingerLakes1

Sodus man charged with public lewdness

A Sodus man was arrested after a special investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wayne R. Conklin for public lewdness. Conklin committed a lewd act while in the common area of a residential facility while in the presence of other residents. He will...
SODUS, NY
FingerLakes1

Ontario man arrested after stealing credit cards and license

Police arrested an Ontario man following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested James R. Clark, 58, of Ontario for grand larceny and petit larceny. It is alleged that Clark stole a credit cards and a license from the victim. Clark was...
ONTARIO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ovid
WHEC TV-10

Man identified in fatal motorcycle crash on Route 96 in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car Thursday morning. Deputies say that the accident happened around 8:31 a.m. on Route 96 in the Town of Victor. A 2022 Suzuki GZX750, operated by Brian Wickman,...
VICTOR, NY
FingerLakes1

Port Byron woman cited for unlicensed operation

A Port Byron woman was issued a citation following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Marissa L. Hackett, 25, of Port Byron for aggravated unlicensed operation. Investigation revealed that Hackett’s driving privileges had been suspended for failure to answer a summons out...
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Three Warrants

A 21-year-old Seneca Falls woman was arrested Saturday by the Seneca Falls Police Department on three separate warrants. All three warrants for Kelsey Davoli were issued out of Seneca Falls Town Court for failure to appear. Davoli was brought to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Get the...
FingerLakes1

Lyons woman arrested after domestic incident in the presence of a child

Police arrested a Lyons woman after investigation into a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angelica M. Luyando, 29, of Lyons for harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from a domestic incident where it is alleged that...
LYONS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big M#Civil Service#Police Sergeant#Board Of Elections#Politics Local#Republican#Gop#The Democratic Party
WHEC TV-10

Man identified in Chili fatal motorcycle accident

CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Chili. Deputies responded around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to the intersection of Buffalo Road and Westside Drive. Upon arrival, a motorcycle was found down in the road. Its driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHILI, NY
FingerLakes1

Waterloo man violates probation, arrested for selling cocaine

A Waterloo man was arrested by members of the Narcotics Unit. According to a news release, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Bluto, 36, of Waterloo for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance. It is alleged that Bluto sold cocaine to...
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons motorcyclist ejected during crash in Wayne County

Deputies report the investigation of a motorcycle crash that happened on Old Lyons Road Monday around 7 p.m. One man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. According to a news release, Brandon Stowell, 30, of Lyons was traveling west on Old Lyons Road in Arcadia at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the bike entering a curve.
LYONS, NY
FingerLakes1

Multiple charges against Ontario man after assaulting police officer

Police arrested an Ontario man upon his release from Strong Memorial Hospital. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Vincent P. Mitchell, 60, of Ontario on a warrant for attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, attempted assault, and menacing. The arrest warrant was issued...
ONTARIO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FingerLakes1

Man arrested for stealing case of beer from Canandaigua Walmart

A Wayland man was taken into custody after a complaint from the Canandaigua Walmart. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory G. Staley, 39, of Wayland for petit larceny. Upon investigation, Staley was found to have taken a case of beer and left the...
WHEC TV-10

Geneva Police investigating Dominos stabbing incident

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Geneva Police are investigating a stabbing incident that sent one victim to the hospital Monday morning. Police responded to Dominos parking lot located at 1 Exchange Street around 1:00 a.m. Officers say that the victim was approached by two black males. One of the males took out a knife and attacked the victim, causing a large laceration to his face.
GENEVA, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy