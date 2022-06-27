ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times' 2021-22 Boys' Coach of the Year Mike Warfield refuses to 'waste a day'

By Parth Upadhyaya, Beaver County Times
When Mike Warfield thinks back to how he and his Aliquippa High School football program prevailed against the odds last fall, his explanation is simple.

The Quips faced the type of adversity usually reserved for inspirational movies or TV drama series. First, tragedy struck: standout receiver and then-rising junior Antonyo “Sunny” Anderson was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in a drive-by shooting in May 2021. Then, smaller hurdles piled on: projected starting quarterback Jabarhi Cleckley unexpectedly moved to Georgia around the time of Anderson’s shooting, and star linebacker Isaiah Gilbert suffered a season-ending knee injury in August.

But Aliquippa rose above it all. Warfield led the Quips to a 13-1 record and their fourth PIAA championship and 18th WPIAL title in only the program’s second season in Class 4A. Ask him how, and he’s quick to reference one of his favorite mottos: “Don’t waste a day.”

All hands on deck:Aliquippa captures state title thanks to true team effort

“What are we going to do in the meantime?” Warfield said last week, mixing in deep breaths with his words while running on an elliptical in his garage during an interview. “Are we going to sit still and just complain about something? Or are we going to try to outwork that?”

If it isn’t obvious by now, Warfield prefers the latter. And that’s one of the many reasons that ultimately led to the fourth-year head coach being named the Beaver County Times 2021-22 High School Boys’ Coach of the Year.

“For the kids to overcome all the circumstances that they were faced with … it goes to the kids and the (assistant) coaches,” Warfield said of the honor. “Really, that’s what I’m so pleased about.”

Times' 2022 Baseball Coach of the Year:Cornell caps off special year with West Allegheny

Last season’s state title marked the second of Warfield’s career, after Aliquippa took home PIAA and WPIAL crowns in his first year at the helm in 2018. Looking back now, though, things could’ve easily fallen apart for the Quips before their 2021 campaign even kicked off. There were a few weeks between summer workouts and the start of the season when the entire team wasn’t even physically together.

Still, Warfield kept the group unified through trying times.

“(Warfield focused on) just keeping us all together and just staying as one whole and being like a family,” said rising senior defensive tackle Neco Eberhardt. “... We would stay in group chats and connect and just make sure everything’s OK and everything’s going well. He just kept us together.”

Despite what the results suggest, nothing came easy for the Quips on the field, either. A Class 1A-sized school based on enrollment, Aliquippa was forced to compete in Class 4A because of the PIAA’s “competitive balance rule” for the second consecutive year after the program had previously voluntarily played in Class 3A.

The team finished the season with only 35 players on its playoff roster.

Though the Quips’ lack of depth had taken a toll on players well before they got to Hershey to compete for a PIAA championship, they beat Bishop McDevitt 34-27. It didn’t matter that the Crusaders had enough bodies to have several Division I recruits play exclusively on either side of the ball.

“Everybody was going through injuries,” Eberhardt said. “During (the week of) the state game, we didn’t really practice as much, because we were so injured and beat up.”

But, led by Warfield’s no-excuse mentality, they found a way to come out on top.

Times' 2022 Softball Coach of the Year:Haggart leads Beaver Area to another WPIAL title

Even deep into the season and after, the outside noise surrounding the program didn’t quiet. A battle with the PIAA — which looked to bump Aliquippa up to Class 5A starting next season — became almost inevitable as the Quips kept rolling deeper and deeper into the postseason. Again, Warfield and his staff made sure players weren’t distracted before the school ultimately won its appeal in January.

While the success of 2021 boosts Warfield’s record to 51-5 overall throughout the past four seasons, he weighs his performance by much more than wins and losses.

Each day, each lesson is as much about preparing his kids for life as it is about preparing them for their next opponent on the gridiron. And perhaps that, more than anything else, is why he adds yet another honor to a résumé that’s already starting to overflow with them.

“All we can ask from the kids is, ‘Give us the best you can every day,’” Warfield said. “And we’ll see where the chips will fall in the end. And if it’s not good enough, then we (still) know we’ve done our best and you can look back on it and say, ‘I did the best I can.’

“And that’s what life is all about.”

Contact Parth Upadhyaya at pupadhyaya@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @pupadhyaya.

