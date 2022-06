DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We start our Wednesday with mainly sunny skies, but clouds generally increase through the morning hours into the first part of the afternoon. Scattered showers begin to roll in through the afternoon hours and thunderstorms this evening. Scattered Showers and thunderstorms linger through the overnight hours tonight, and some storms could be strong to severe in nature. The biggest threats with any severe weather would be strong winds and some large hail. A wind out of the east keeps us cooler by the lake with warmer temperatures inland through the day today.

DULUTH, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO