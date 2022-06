We’ve covered footballers with identical names playing for the same team before but we’ve yet to delve into the history of professional footballers who have shared the same name. One of the Jamies above is retired, so we’re assuming the question refers to professionals who have shared the same name throughout footballing history. Given how long the sport has been going, we can beat more than four with minimum fuss and, in fact, the first example to trump the above was taken from a period of English football when all of the players were active.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO