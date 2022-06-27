ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Pirate and Mermaid Party in Dover, submarine cooking demo at Albacore Park: Community events this week

 Monday, June 27

Visit Ladder the Whale at Dover City Hall

DOVER — On Monday, June 27 at 2 p.m., walk through Ladder, the 65-foot inflatable whale, brought to Dover by the Blue Ocean Society. This Dover Public Library program will take place at the Dover City Hall auditorium.

Pirate and Mermaid Party at Dover library

DOVER — On Monday, June 29 at 2 p.m., come to the Dover Public Library dressed as a pirate or mermaid. Crafts, games, and food will all be part of the fun. Program will take place on the library’s front lawn. Rain location will be the Lecture Hall.

Teen Tie Dye Party at the library

DOVER — On Thursday, June 30 at 2 p.m., teens entering grades 6-12 can join the Dover Public Library for an afternoon of tie-dying. Please bring any white article of clothing or fabric accessory that you'd like to transform into a tie-dyed piece. Event will take place on the library's lawn. Rain location for this event will be in the library's Lecture Hall.

Albacore Park hosts First Friday Cooking Demonstration

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Submarine Memorial Association and Albacore Park Museum, located at 569 Submarine Way, announce First Friday Cooking Demonstrations with submariner and Mess Management Specialist (MS), Joe Afienko, on Friday, July 1 and Friday, Aug. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Storage, recipes, and preparation will be covered by Afienko and he will serve up some traditional submariner fare samples for you to taste.

On Friday, July 1, enjoy the traditional SOS or rather chipped beef on toast, a military favorite. Then, on Friday, Aug. 6, you’ll enjoy a dish of bread pudding, a crewman’s favorite. There will be small samples and a discussion about eating and cooking on board a submarine.

For more information, please call 603-436-3680, visit ussalbacore.org , or find them on  Facebook.

Crafternoon at Dover library Friday

DOVER — On Friday, July 1 at 3 p.m., families are invited to join the Dover Public Library in the lecture hall to make and take a Perler bead ocean creature magnet.

Frederick Douglass Community Read in Dover

DOVER — On Friday, July 1 at noon as part of an annual tradition set up by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, community members will meet on the Dover Public Library’s lawn to read Frederick Douglass’s famous speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July.” Rain location will be the library’s Lecture Hall.

Tickets on sale for Vintage & Vine

PORTSMOUTH - Strawbery Banke Museum announces the start of ticket sales for Vintage & Vine – A Wine Festival in Historic Style, which occurs on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The event, which occurs outdoors throughout the Museum’s 10-acre site, heirloom gardens, and historic landscapes, offers guests the opportunity to sample an extensive selection of fine wines and imaginative cuisine prepared by greater Seacoast-area top chefs and caterers.

General Admission tickets allow guests to enter at 5 p.m. and are $85 per person (designated driver general admission tickets are $35).VIP tickets have already sold out. Strawbery Banke members receive a discount on tickets. Tickets are available at StrawberyBanke.org/events/vintage-and-vine.cfm .

Berwick Public Library Patron Art Exhibit

BERWICK, Maine - Summer reading program participants of all ages are invited to help fill the library with animals at the Berwick Public Library by taking part in the library's patron art exhibit. The Patron Art Exhibit is part of the Summer Safari, an 8-week reading program running from June 17 to Aug. 13. A fun summer full of special programs is planned, including STEAM activities, take-and-make crafts, Lego challenges, an escape room, and more. Art must be submitted to the library by Aug. 13.

Submission guidelines: Art must be

animal-themed or inspired; art can be any medium, but should be no larger than 14" x 14" with a picture hook or wire (we will have small canvases available at the library - first come, first serve); please make sure your name, phone number, and title of your work are on the back of your submission; only one entry per person; and no printed copies of original art will be accepted

Art submissions will be on display at the library through the months of September and October. Participants can pick up their art submissions in November.

