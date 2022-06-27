The state closed two MetroWest RMV offices years ago. Now it wants a new one

The state is searching for a location in MetroWest to place a new Registry of Motor Vehicles office, according to a recent legal notice.

A notice put out by the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAM) said the state is seeking bids for a location for lease to put a RMV customer service location somewhere in MetroWest.

"This Request for Proposal is seeking approximately 8,000 square feet for retail for customer service in Ashland, Framingham, Hopkinton, Marlborough, Milford, Southborough, or Westborough within one half mile of an interstate highway for a ten- year term," the notice states.

Framingham and Marlborough once had full-service Registry offices but they were each closed in cost-cutting moves several years ago.

Eight thousand square feet is about the size of a typical CVS store. There are places available that meet the criteria listed by the state that could provide a suitable location, particularly in the retail-heavy Golden Triangle in Natick and Framingham, or some areas along Interstate 495.

MetroWest currently has limited options for drivers who need to visit the RMV for services. Framingham and Marlborough each have AAA offices that offer some RMV services, but only to AAA members. The RMV has an automated driver's license renewal booth at the Natick Service Plaza on the Mass Pike, but services are limited.

The closest full-service DMV offices are in Milford, Worcester, Watertown and Leominster, according to the state website.

The now-closed Marlborough DMV on Maple Street is notable in that it was set on fire during the 2018 filming of the movie "Knives Out." Local firefighters "acted" in the film, which went on to be nominated for an Academy Award, as the blaze was shot as part of a scene.

Bidding for the MetroWest DMV project is open until July 13. Anyone interested in putting in a bid should call Deb Kennedy at DCAM at (617) 921-4594 or email Debbianne.Kennedy@mass.gov.

