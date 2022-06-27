ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Metrowest Daily News

The state closed two MetroWest RMV offices years ago. Now it wants a new one

By Jesse Collings, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 4 days ago

The state is searching for a location in MetroWest to place a new Registry of Motor Vehicles office, according to a recent legal notice.

A notice put out by the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAM) said the state is seeking bids for a location for lease to put a RMV customer service location somewhere in MetroWest.

"This Request for Proposal is seeking approximately 8,000 square feet for retail for customer service in Ashland, Framingham, Hopkinton, Marlborough, Milford, Southborough, or Westborough within one half mile of an interstate highway for a ten- year term," the notice states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9JRs_0gN5ozdN00

Framingham and Marlborough once had full-service Registry offices but they were each closed in cost-cutting moves several years ago.

Eight thousand square feet is about the size of a typical CVS store. There are places available that meet the criteria listed by the state that could provide a suitable location, particularly in the retail-heavy Golden Triangle in Natick and Framingham, or some areas along Interstate 495.

MetroWest currently has limited options for drivers who need to visit the RMV for services. Framingham and Marlborough each have AAA offices that offer some RMV services, but only to AAA members. The RMV has an automated driver's license renewal booth at the Natick Service Plaza on the Mass Pike, but services are limited.

The closest full-service DMV offices are in Milford, Worcester, Watertown and Leominster, according to the state website.

The now-closed Marlborough DMV on Maple Street is notable in that it was set on fire during the 2018 filming of the movie "Knives Out." Local firefighters "acted" in the film, which went on to be nominated for an Academy Award, as the blaze was shot as part of a scene.

Bidding for the MetroWest DMV project is open until July 13. Anyone interested in putting in a bid should call Deb Kennedy at DCAM at (617) 921-4594 or email Debbianne.Kennedy@mass.gov.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: The state closed two MetroWest RMV offices years ago. Now it wants a new one

Comments / 1

Related
fallriverreporter.com

23-year-old Massachusetts man indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman

A 23-year-old Massachusetts man has been indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe has announced that a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for. Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm;...
FALMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metrowest#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Metrowest Rmv#Framingham#Aaa#Dmv
WCVB

Person on tracks struck, killed by MBTA Commuter Rail train

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The MBTA says all Framingham/Worcester Line trains will experience significant delays in both directions due to police activity in the right of way near Natick. MBTA transit police said the person had been trespassing on the right of way on the Worcester Line, and was struck...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Police Officer Dana Lamb provided information on lottery tax fraud and money laundering conspiracy, reducing his sentence, officials say

After Boston Police Officer Dana Lamb pleaded guilty to a tax charge related to his Massachusetts State Lottery winnings, he was able to help officials with a “larger tax fraud and money laundering conspiracy prosecution,” court documents said. The information he provided, according to the court documents, decreased...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts drug investigation involving 100 Troopers and officers results in 33 arrests; officers seek remaining targets

A Massachusetts investigation spanning multiple months resulted in a list of suspects arrested on Tuesday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team — a narcotics task force known as CINRET for short — Brockton Police, and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office, along with various other MSP assets, including the Gang Unit and Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, executed a warrant sweep targeting widespread street-level distribution of fentanyl and other drugs in Brockton.
Watertown News

Watertown Seeking Permission to Purchase Property in Waltham

The City Council voted to start the process to enable the City of Watertown to purchase a piece of land that lies just over the border in Waltham that could be part of an open space resource. City Council President Mark Sideris said Tuesday night that Watertown is considering purchasing...
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Commuter train terminates trip due to police presence

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA said that the Worcester Line train has terminated its trip near Natick Center due to police activity. The fire department is also on scene. MBTA announced that there will be an impact to those traveling on the line. No other information is immediately available.
NATICK, MA
abingtonnews.org

Bud’s to repay $33k in taken tips

The town’s first retail cannabis shop has agreed to repay more than $33,000 in tips that it improperly kept from employees at its Abington and Worcester locations. Bud’s Goods & Provisions and its CEO, Alex Mazin, were cited by the Fair Labor Division of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office for breaking a state law that prohibits employers from taking any portion of tips given to retail staff.
ABINGTON, MA
nerej.com

Tuscan Village welcomes Mass. General Brigham and The Container Store this fall

Salem, NH New Tuscan Village tenants include New Hampshire’s first The Container Store slated for this holiday season, Nike, Chick-Fil-A, T-Mobile and Xfinity, Crumbl Cookies, and Bennett’s Sandwich Shop. “At Tuscan Village our guest experience is our number one priority, we want to provide our community the best...
SALEM, NH
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy