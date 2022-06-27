ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

New Concord to host 7-Miler race, firemen's festival

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago
The Village of New Concord will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of John Glenn’s Friendship 7 mission with the second annual Friendship 7-Miler race, while also holding its 63rd annual Firemen's Festival.

The festival will start with the Friendship 7-Miler at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, and is sponsored by the John Glenn High School Cross-Country and Track and Field Boosters. Runners can register online.

The course runs from Cambridge (John Glenn's birthplace) to New Concord (home of the John and Annie Glenn Museum) along John Glenn Highway (National Road, U.S. Route 40).

Glenn, an astronaut, senator, and civic leader, grew up in New Concord. The first Friendship 7-Miler was part of a three-day centennial celebration in July 2021 commemorating the life and accomplishments of Glenn. In its inaugural year, there were 200 runners for the 7-Miler and 100 for the 5k.

State Rep. Adam Holmes will kick off the race as the honorary starter. He was the honorary starter for the 2021 race as well.

While the race will kick off the firemen's festival, inflatables, ice cream, food and vendors will be available throughout the day. A schedule of events includes:

Noon: Festival grounds open and parade lineup begins

1 p.m.: Parade

2 to 6 p.m.: NCAARD quarter bingo

4 p.m.: Chicken/pork dinner

5 p.m.: Kids pedal pull registration

6 p.m.: Raffle and pedal pull

7 p.m.: Spank the Monkey band

10 p.m.: Fireworks

