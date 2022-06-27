ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byesville Firemen's Festival draws big crowds and big fun

By Heather Sevigny, The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago
The annual Byesville Firemen's Festival took over the Byesville Park over the weekend. Vendors were on hand selling crafts, baked goods, and apparel. Three large bounce houses were set up for children to enjoy, along with a miniature golf course.

Making its way down Ohio 209 through Byesville was the parade, which brought out firetrucks and vehicles from area fire stations. Pleasant City Volunteer Fire Department took home the parade awards for Newest Truck and Most Firefighters in Uniform.

The park gazebo filled the event with various musical acts, with headliners Adam Calvert on Friday and Bucky Covington on Saturday night. Levi Jameson, T.J. Davis, Kearstin Clark, Tracy Blaine, and Baranich, Gable and Lee also performed during the festival.

A car show on Saturday morning brought out classic cars and trucks from near and far. Bingo games were offered at the park, as well as a dunk tank to help beat the heat and raise money.

A MedFlight helicopter made a landing near the disc golf course to give festival attendees a glimpse into the flying emergency transport vehicle.

Finishing off the festival was a grand fireworks display that lit up the village and the park.

