Where to find fireworks this July 4th in and around Newport County

By Newport Daily News
 2 days ago

Independence Day is right around the corner and for many across the nation, and in Newport County, that means celebrating the founding the United States with ceremonies and fireworks.

Here's a look at places where Newport County residents can enjoy fireworks shows as part of their holiday festivities.

NEWPORT

Weather permitting, this year’s Fourth of July Fireworks display is scheduled to light up the harbor beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Monday, July 4, with a rain date slated for Tuesday, July 5.

Where to Park

Parking can be limited during the hours leading up to the display. The city encourages visitors to use any one of the city's public parking lots.

Gateway Center Lot

Touro Street Lot

Mary Street Lot

Long Wharf Lot

Where to View

For best viewing, be sure to find a westward facing spot along Newport Harbor. Popular viewing locations include Perrotti Park, King Park and Queen Anne Square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZ96t_0gN5ouDk00

Additionally, Bailey's Beach Club will be lighting up the sky with fireworks from a barge off the short of the club on July 2, at 9:15 p.m. The show is scheduled to last six minutes.

PORTSMOUTH

The annual display at Escobar Farm in Portsmouth was scheduled for the evening of July 4, but has been called off, farm owner Jane Esocbar told The Daily News.

She said the farm was informed on Monday the fireworks company it uses was not able to put together the show on the Fourth of July this year due to the small size of the event.

“It’s too small a show for them to be really bothered with because they don’t have enough trucks to take it out there, and the Fourth — on the fourth — is also the problem,” Escobar said. “We’re not a huge city, we’re not Newport, we’re not Bristol, we don’t pay that much.”

Escobar said their pyrotechnician is trying to get in contact with the company to see if they can move the event to another date, possibly the following Saturday, but has not heard back yet.

JAMESTOWN

After a two-year hiatus, the town's fireworks display is set to return on Sunday, July 3, at East Ferry. The show is slated to begin at 9:05 p.m.

Quiet fireworks

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is promoting an event for people who "love fireworks but can't stand the noise." It's inviting people, and lashed dogs, to watch Newport's Fourth of July fireworks at Fort Adams State Park from Beavertail State Park in Jamestown.

The park usually closes at sunset, but the DEM says it's inviting people to stay later to enjoy the show. It's free. The park has plenty of parking in lots 3 and 4 and registration is not necessary, the DEM says.

BRISTOL

It doesn't take place in Newport County, but the oldest Fourth of July parade in the country deserves a mention. The Bristol Fourth of July Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and will step off at the corner of Chestnut Street and Hope Street along Route 114. It ends on High Street, between State Street and Bradford Street.

The town's fireworks display is slated for July 4 at 9:30 p.m. over Bristol Harbor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sc5tz_0gN5ouDk00

FALL RIVER

The city just over the state border will host its annual display on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. with fireworks shot from a barge in the middle of the Taunton River.

In addition to public viewing space along the river, Battleship Cove opens its gates at 7:30 p.m. for a ticketed viewing experience. No bags, backpacks, coolers or alcoholic beverages are allowed, and other restrictions may apply.

Tickets are limited due to ongoing preservation work aboard the USS Massachusetts. Visit https://www.battleshipcove.org/ for more information.

This story will be updated with more information as it's released.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Where to find fireworks this July 4th in and around Newport County

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chestnut Street#Alcoholic Beverages#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Newport Weather#Beach Club#Portsmouth#Escobar Farm#The Daily News
