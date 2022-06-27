ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Advocacy group Alliance for a Livable Newport handed down to the 'next generation'

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=116irT_0gN5otL100

NEWPORT — Advocacy organization Alliance for a Livable Newport recently announced its rebranding as Involve Newport.

Although it has a new look and new approach, member Paul Marshall said members of the group are concerned with the same issues.

“The issues never change and the movement never happens,” Marshall told The Daily News. “And I think that’s the frustration.”

When it was originally organized as ALN, the group combined the forces of local neighborhood organizations for the past 20 years to foster civic engagement among city residents. However, the former leadership has decided to pass the torch on to another generation of residents to shepherd the group into the next 20 years.

“They were ready to step away from being as active as they were and wanted to make sure whoever they handed it off to could take it to the next step,” Marshall said. “Move it, progress it, into the next generation of people.”

One of the main differences between Involve Newport and ALN is the new leadership members want to center its advocacy around issues, rather than neighborhoods.

“The neighborhood associations are not as organized as they were,” Marshall said. “There’s a couple that are still very prominent, and still have very involved members, but they don’t make up the entirety of Newport.”

Involve Newport plans to gather groups of people interested in specific topics, such as transportation or housing or education, and have them brainstorm ways to advocate and inform other residents who want to voice their opinions on specific issues, but are unable to attend every municipal meeting that touches on the topic they care about.

“I don’t want to be negative, but local government doesn’t do a great job at communicating the processes that are in place in order to voice your own opinion. And it’s really hard to maintain an active voice through every thread of the discussion going on, whether its the environment or education or development or any one of those issues,” Marshall said. “It’s hard to be a part of every single one of those discussions.”

Despite wanting to distance itself a little from the original alliance, Involve Newport still plans to participate in the election process — as it had for past election cycles — by providing information on candidates.

The alliance used to host debates and survey candidates during election season so residents could understand what they think on specific issues.

Since the group is still in its beginning phases, Marshall said they are still trying to figure out the best way to create a resource for those interested in learning about specific issues impacting the city.

“Our first step is engagement and growing that community and getting those voices involved, and then trying to build a structure on how to address it by building cohesive groups around issues," Marshall said. "If you’re interested in what's happening in the environment, or on transportation, then you have a resource to jump into and learn about where that process is happening and where it’s at."

In addition to Marshall, leadership members include Maryellen Atkins, Joe Hearn, Megan Morgan, Penny Billington Hunt and Leila Ray. Learn more at invovlenewport.org and follow on Facebook at facebook.com/involvenewport.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastgreenwichnews.com

Officials Laud New Affordable Rental Units in EG

Above: Brookside Terrace, Phase 1, rental apartments on South County Trail. Photos by Aiza Shaikh. Governor Dan McKee and U.S. Senator Jack Reed, along with representatives from RIHousing and real estate developer Dakota Partners, celebrated the completion of rental homes at Brookside Terrace with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning. Located...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Portsmouth July 4th fireworks celebration canceled

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Police Department announced Wednesday that an anticipated fireworks display on the Fourth of July was canceled. “Escobar family that the fireworks display at Escobar’s Farm slated for Monday July 4th have been cancelled,” wrote the department on Facebook. It wasn’t immediately...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
rinewstoday.com

Fore! Clearing the way for TopGolf Cranston

From Davol Medical Services – to Citizens Bank – to RI COVID testing and vaccinating – to…TopGolf. The large white building on Sockanosset Cross Roads is about to make a sporty transition. Land clearing has begun, after 2 to 3 years of hearings, meetings, and banter...
CRANSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

5-Story Apartment Complex Proposed Just Off Thayer Street

A new mixed-use residential building is being proposed on the East Side of Providence. Walter Bronhard is submitting a plan for a five-story apartment complex at the corner of Brook and Angell Streets — one block off of Thayer Street. A number of houses would need to be torn...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Society
Newport, RI
Government
Uprise RI

Typo for Dunkin’ promotion in Cranston offers free offer to “White” residents

Facebook readers were surprised and outraged when they saw a Facebook post advertising the 30 year anniversary of the Dunkin’ at 189 Sockanosset Road in Cranston over the last 24 hours. Shortly before 9am people lined up to be one of the first 100 guests who would receive free coffee for a year. But a misprint in the Facebook post falsely explained that the promotion was, “Open to White Cranston, RI, residents in the Cranston area.”
CRANSTON, RI
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth American Legion Post 302

The Rehoboth American Legion Post 302 would like to thank John Ferreira at J & J Materials, Ryan’s Asphalt, John DuVally Construction, Mike Berwick Electric and Lenny Mills of American Forms for their support and input into enhancing the safety of walking into the Sports Lounge & Bar by reducing the old 1843 constructed 10-inch risers to today’s standards of 7 ½ inch risers. The Adjutant of the American Legion Jake Kramer stated that “it almost feels like walking up a ramp verse climbing into the old building.”
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

Newport set to give update on crumbled section of Cliff Walk

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Newport Cliff Walk Commission is set to give an update Tuesday on a piece of the path that crumbled earlier this year. According to Newport City Manager, Joe Nicholson, a 20-feet section of the historic Cliff Walk was damaged by erosion in March. In...
NEWPORT, RI
theweektoday.com

New assistant superintendent named

MATTAPOISETT — Veteran Abington educator Sharlene Fedorowicz has been named the new assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for the Old Rochester Regional school district following a unanimous vote by the Joint School Committee Monday, June 27. Federowicz, the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the Abington schools,...
ABINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advocacy Group#The Next Generation#Livable Newport#The Daily News#Aln
GoLocalProv

Brown University Planning Major Expansion in Jewelry District

Brown University announced Tuesday that has taken a first step toward realizing a "long-held vision" for a new integrated life sciences building in Providence’s Jewelry District neighborhood. According to Brown, as envisioned, the facility would provide "state-of-the-art laboratory space for researchers in biology, medicine, brain science, bioengineering, public health...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Controversial Dunkin’ social media post sparks public backlash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A social media post from the official Dunkin’ Facebook account has sparked backlash from the public. Last week, the company shared a post to promote the grand opening of the Sockanosset Cross Road location in Cranston. It read in part, “Open to White Cranston, RI, residents.”
CRANSTON, RI
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Vantage Builders Completes Zahara Cannabis Project in Attleboro

WALTHAM, MA – Vantage Builders, Inc., a commercial contractor specializing in pre-construction, construction management and design-build services, has announced that it completed the build-out of a high-end recreational cannabis dispensary for Zahara Cannabis, located at 70 Frank Mossberg Drive in Attleboro. Zahara means “most exquisite flower” and the design...
Uprise RI

Two recent, violent incidents involving police highlight the need to repeal LEOBoR in RI say advocates

The first, captured by local reporter Bill Bartholomew, shows off-duty Providence Police Officer Jeann Lugo allegedly assaulting Jennifer Rourke. This followed on violence perpetrated against Josh Mello, who was videoing a rally and was assaulted as he was being escorted away. Rourke is pressing charges, the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police are investigating, and Lugo is telling the press, through his lawyer, that further evidence will vindicate him.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closure of 3 beaches due to high bacteria levels

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is recommending the closure of three beaches for swimming due to high bacteria levels Tuesday. The three beaches are Conimicut and Oakland beaches in Warwick, along with Barrington Town Beach. The Department of Health will continue to monitor the...
reportertoday.com

Azar Bids Farewell to Dighton-Rehoboth

Anthony Azar is bidding a fond farewell to the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District on Thursday after an eight year stint as Superintendent. Azar said some of the biggest challenges during his tenure were “building a budget that created opportunities for our students while balancing the financial stability in both of our district municipalities, and having people that may not understand the inner workings of public schools not recognize the work our students and administration have accomplished.”
REHOBOTH, MA
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy