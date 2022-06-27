Student, faculty work on view in two Armory summer exhibits

This summer, the Armory Art Center is showing off the work of its faculty and students in two exhibits that will run through mid-August.

The twin exhibitions — "Summer Select" and "Student and Faculty Photography at the Armory Art Center" — opened June 16 and will run through Aug. 19.

"Summer Select" offers ceramic and jewelry works by Armory artists, and a selection of paintings by the artist Jane Tracy, who died in 2019. Tracy, who painted energetically colorful abstract works, had homes in South Florida and Connecticut. Her work was featured in museums and galleries throughout the area. The exhibit is on display in Montgomery Hall and the Greenfield Gallery.

The Sistine Chapel frescoes, up close:Armory exhibit brings Michelangelo images to PB County

Art show featuring students and teachers:Armory Art show blends ceramics, paintings by students and instructors

The photography exhibit presents work by teachers and students in the center’s digital photography department. That show can be seen in the center’s East Gallery.

The Armory Art Center holds close to 100 courses each year in 12 studios, including photography and digital media, painting, drawing and sculpture.

Galleries are free and open to the public. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; the center will be closed July 4 for Independence Day. For more information, visit armoryart.org or call 561-832-1776.