Bucyrus, OH

Bucyrus will launch DORA on July 1

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago

Hours after emergency legislation cleared the way, Bucyrus officials made it official Friday: The city's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, will go into effect at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1 .

The DORA launch coincides with the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce's second First Friday of the season .

Thursday evening, Bucyrus City Council passed legislation amending an existing ordinance that barred alcohol from all city parks.

Last-minute legislation clears way for drinking in Schines Art Park

At the end of Tuesday evening's regular meeting of Bucyrus City Council, council member Brenton Potter, R-First Ward, asked about an issue raised in an email sent out that afternoon by Kelli Patterson, the city's administrative assistant.

Section 148.01 of the city's codified ordinances explicitly banned alcohol from any of the city's parks, though it listed only Aumiller and Lions parks. Schines Art Park — which hosts musical performances, movie screenings and other events — and Picking Park are both within the DORA area.

"What council will probably have to do is include Schines Art Park and Picking Park into the list of parks that we have, and then maybe add language that says 'alcohol is prohibited except for those parks within the boundaries of the DORA," John Rostash, the city's zoning administrator, told council members on Tuesday. "And then that would suffice to allow alcohol in those parks."

The issue was immediately assigned to council's health and safety committee and its public lands and building committee. Council members scheduled a special meeting to follow Thursday's regular committee meetings.

Both committees approved the proposed legislation, adding an exception for the two parks, under the rules established by DORA guidelines. At the special meeting, council members passed the emergency ordinance.

While having and consuming alcohol in the parks will now be legal, council members did not amend a section barring people from being intoxicated while in the parks.

Business leaders voice support for DORA

The law was created to increase sales for businesses, support downtown events and enhance the downtown dining, shopping and entertainment experience, according to the Crawford Partnership's news release.

Dave Jones, co-owner of Arrogant Goat Brewing, 125 E. Rensselaer St., has been a strong advocate for a DORA in Bucyrus, according to the news release.

“We have been asking for this for a while," Jones said. "We know this program has resulted in significant sales increases for participating businesses, and it will make a difference for us. We very much appreciate the efforts of the city, chamber and Crawford Partnership in making this a reality.”

Jessie Furner, whose final day as executive director of the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce will coincide with the July 1 DORA launch, played an instrumental role in developing the DORA plan.

"I first heard about the DORA shortly into 'COVID spring,'" she explained. She spoke with a colleague in Tiffin, which had recently launched its DORA, to learn more. After speaking with representatives of Tiffin's fire and police departments, other chambers and downtown groups who had a DORA in place, "I knew this project would be worth the effort and could really make a difference for some of our establishments that had been forced to close their dining rooms back in March (2020)."

More than 100 DORAs exist in Ohio, including one launched in Crestline last fall.

"Here in Bucyrus, we had just unveiled our downtown gem, Schines Art Park," Furner said. "I was enamored and a little obsessed with the idea of marrying local art and music to our downtown scene and saw the DORA complementing all of it. I did not realize it would take this long, but am so pumped to finally see it through. I believed in it then, and I believe in it now.

"Our Bucyrus DORA has the potential to crack open untapped potential and exposure for our community and businesses. I want to see locals and out-of-towners alike strolling our beautiful downtown, watching an outdoor concert, enjoying our murals, all while patronizing our beloved local pubs, bars and nanobrewery."

What are the rules for Bucyrus' DORA?

Bucyrus' DORA legislation, approved by Bucyrus City Council in April, enables liquor permit holders to sell  beverages in a designated DORA cup for outdoor consumption within the DORA boundaries, according to the Crawford Partnership news release. The clear, plastic 16-ounce cups include the DORA guidelines.

"A patron may enter an establishment, purchase wine, beer or liquor, exit the establishment, enjoy the beverage outdoors or in a business that welcomes DORA beverages and dispose of their cup before entering another business that sells alcoholic beverages," the news release explains.

Signs will be posted at key boundary points. The outline roughly includes:

• From Perry Avenue at the north end of downtown to West Charles Street, which creates the southern boundary.

• Popular Street binds the DORA district on the west and Walnut Street and South East Street to the east.

Bucyrus DORA Application by Gere Goble on Scribd

Businesses within the DORA district will have signs indicating their participation in the DORA, according to the Partnership news release. Establishments that are permitted and choose to sell DORA alcoholic beverages will have a green sign letting customers know they can purchase a DORA beverage. Businesses that do not sell alcoholic beverages can choose to welcome drinks (blue signs) or opt not to allow beverages in their business (red signs). These signs will be posted at entrances making it easily identifiable to customers.

Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer has voiced support for the plan, saying in the news release that he has reached out to other Ohio communities that have a DORA in place, and none reported any issues or problems.

"This is one more vital tool in our Bucyrus toolbox that is going to help keep this city moving forward, support downtown commerce and attract new residents and businesses," Furner said.

Learn more

Information about Bucyrus' DORA is available at crawfordpartnership.org/dora .

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus will launch DORA on July 1

