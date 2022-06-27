ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haven Patient Care Manager recognized for excellence in hospice palliative care

By Aida Mallard, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrYsr_0gN5oqgq00

Haven Patient Care Manager Jennifer Davis, who is the recipient of the Florida Hospice and Palliative Care Association’s (FHPCA) Barbara Janosko Leadership Award, was recognized recently at the Plaza International Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Orlando.

The Barbara Janosko Excellence in Leadership Award recognizes a mid-level manager whose work has promoted the advancement of excellence in hospice and palliative care. This year, two winners were selected for the award, which recognizes exceptional service, creativity and leadership not only in their own hospice program but also through inter-organizational relationships.

Davis, who has been with Haven Hospice in an admissions leadership role for about three years, was nominated for the award by Haven’s Director of Access Claudia Beureuse, who praised Davis’ exceptional leadership through the pandemic, challenging patient cases and staffing hurdles in the nomination.

“Jennifer truly has a heart for hospice and does everything possible to ensure patients receive the best care possible,” Beureuse said. “Her exceptional leadership has been demonstrated through how she leads her team and dedicates herself to the patients and families we serve."

Whether it’s a patient that needs an emergent admission in the middle of the night or a prenatal referral that needs extensive support, Davis has proven to be a manager who will do what is needed to ensure the best support is provided. "She is the epitome of a hospice leader and we are honored to have her as part of our organization as she represents Haven as a Barbara Janosko Excellence in Leadership Award recipient," Beureuse said.

"As nurses, we have the opportunity to heal the mind, soul, heart, and body of our patients, their families, and ourselves,” Davis said. “In the words of Maya Angelou, ‘They may forget your name, but they will never forget how you made them feel.’”

“I always try to remember this and make sure I treat each patient and family member like I would want to be treated or I would want my family member to be treated," said Davis. "Unfortunately, we don't get a do-over in this line of work so it is imperative we get it right the first time and truly make a difference and show each person the compassion and respect they deserve.”

