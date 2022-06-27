ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County restaurant inspections: Dirty kitchens, 'evidence of rodents/insect activity'

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
 4 days ago

In compliance

Inspected May 20, 2022

  • Rivertowne Restaurant, Wrightsville
  • Zinny's Market, Springettsbury Township

Inspected May 23, 2022

  • Aloha Snow MFF T-3, Springettsbury Township
  • Brotherly Love Scratch Kitchen MFF Type 4, Manchester
  • Craley Crabs MFF Type 3, Lower Windsor Township
  • Devers Food Pantry, York
  • Jim & Nena's (follow-up), Dover Township
  • Nit and Kane LLC, York
  • Panera Bread #1776, York Township
  • Philly Pretzel Factory (follow-up), York Township
  • York Grocery Outlet, Springettsbury Township

Inspected May 24, 2022

  • A PLUS 40455H, Fairview Township
  • Chick-fil-A, Shrewsbury
  • Nonno's Pizza, Carroll Township
  • Pakha's Thai House Restaurant, Dillsburg
  • Panera Bread #1762, Shrewsbury Township
  • Sam & Jo Gyro's, Lower Windsor Township
  • Saubel's Market, Shrewsbury
  • YMCA Child Care Center, York

Inspected May 25, 2022

  • Boardwalks, Springettsbury Township
  • CS Convience Store, Glen Rock
  • Mignano's Pizza, Felton
  • Miller's Barbecue (MFF 4), Spring Garden Township
  • Revolution Hospitality LLC, York
  • Revolution Hospitality LLC − 1741 Club and Suite Level, York
  • Revolution Hospitality LLC − 1st Base Concession/Concourse Level, York
  • Revolution Hospitality LLC − 3rd Base Concessions, York
  • Revolution Hospitality LLC − Concourse Level/Main Commissary, York
  • Revolution Hospitality LLC − Concourse Portables, York
  • Revolution Hospitality LLC − Outfield Concession, York
  • Revolution Hospitality LLC − Picnic Pavillion, York
  • Revolution Hospitality LLC − Suite Kitchen & Stand/Suite Level, York
  • Savory's Pumpkin Funnel Cakes, York
  • Subway, New Salem
  • Susquehanna Area Senior Center, Lower Windsor Township
  • The Glen Rock Mill Inn & Simply Local, Glen Rock

Inspected May 26, 2022

  • Calvary Chapel of York, York
  • China Wok Shiloh, Inc. (follow-up), West Manchester Township
  • El Ranchito MFF Type 4, Hanover
  • El Ranchito Mini Market, Hanover
  • Lin's Garden Chinese Restaurant (follow-up), Spring Garden Township
  • Moonlight Cafe (follow-up), Dover Township

Inspected May 27, 2022

  • China One, Carroll Township
  • Creative Crepes MFF3 (opening), Jackson Township
  • Kona Ice of Carlisle MFF Type 3, Franklin Township
  • Kona Ice of Carlisle/Central Capital Region (opening), Franklin Township
  • Luciano's Italian Deli LLC MFF4 (opening), Penn Township
  • Subway #10473, Carroll Township

Inspected May 31, 2022

  • BJ's Wholesale Club # 63, West Manchester Township
  • Dunkin Donuts, Hanover
  • Messersmith Enterprise LLC, Hanover

Inspected June 1, 2022

  • Amy's Custom Cakery, Dover
  • Dough & Arrows, Penn Township
  • Dough & Arrows MFF Type 3, Penn Township
  • Pappy's Q (opening), North Codorus Township
  • Parma Pizza, Springettsbury Township
  • Pizza Al Bacio LLC, Manchester Township
  • Sarah's Creamery (MFF3 ZZP-8401) (opening), Dover
  • Seven Valleys Community Fire Company, Seven Valleys
  • St. Paul's Lutheran Church, York
  • Stephanie's Catering, York
  • VFW #556 Home Association, York
  • Weis Markets #043, West Manchester Township

Inspected June 2, 2022

  • Baltimore Style LLC, Penn Township
  • Chili's Grill and Bar #1225, Springettsbury Township
  • Create by Chef Jason, Penn Township
  • Good 2 Go (follow-up), Dallastown
  • Grillrilla at Hanover Amish Market, Penn Township
  • Mill Creek Market LLC, Yoe
  • Nellz Jamaican Dishes and Wings, North York
  • Dallastown Rescue Fire Company, Dallastown
  • Roma's Pizza & Restaurant, Dallastown
  • Steffenshire Winery & Meadwerks (opening), Penn Township
  • Turkey Hill Minit Market #217, Dallastown

Inspected June 3, 2022

  • Friendship Baptist Church, York
  • Pleasant Hill Fire Company, West Manheim Township
  • The Captain Krab, Springettsbury Township

Inspected June 6, 2022

Eisenhower Diner (follow-up), Hanover

Inspected June 7, 2022

  • Dunkin Donuts, Dover Township
  • Hawk Gunning Club, Springettsbury Township
  • Turkey Hill Minit Market #093, Lower Windsor Township
  • Viking Athletic Association, West York

Inspected June 8, 2022

  • Delta Family Restaurant, Peach Bottom Township
  • Hardee's, Spring Grove
  • Royal Farms #147, Peach Bottom Township
  • Rutter's #56, Fairview Township
  • Sherwood Inn, New Salem
  • The Rollin' Doughnut Co. MFF Type 3, Heidelberg Township
  • Wag's Brothers Meats LLC, Dover

Inspected June 9, 2022

  • Feelin Cockey MFF4 (opening), Penn Township

Inspected June 10, 2022

  • Burger King #22718, Hopewell Township
  • MADDFIT, Hopewell Township
  • Ruby Tuesday #4856, Hopewell Township

Inspected June 11, 2022

  • Bald Hill Cafe (Peddler's Market), Newberry Township
  • Foltz's, Newberry Township
  • McAllister Hotel, Hanover
  • Susquehanna Speedway Inc., Newberry Township
  • Trackside Eats and Sweets, Newberry Township

Inspected June 13, 2022

  • Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Penn Township
  • Dollar General Store #9513, Jackson Township
  • Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company, Jefferson
  • Jersey Mike's Subs (opening), Penn Township
  • Longhorn Steak House #5405, Penn Township
  • Simmons Seafood MFF3 (opening), Hanover

Inspected June 14, 2022

  • American Legion Post #799, Springettsbury Township
  • Genova's, 462 N. Main St., Spring Grove
  • Ray's El Mariachi Restaurant, Spring Grove
  • Red Rock Farm LLC, Lower Windsor Township
  • Turkey Hill Minit Market #036, Wrightsville
  • Wrightsville Sunoco, Wrightsville

Inspected June 15, 2022

  • Brother's Pizza of Hanover, Penn Township
  • D & K Surplus Grocery, Windsor Township
  • Dollar General #6513, York Township
  • Wendy's #6424, Hanover

Inspected June 16, 2022

  • Bubble Wow Waffles (MMF 3), York Township
  • Happy Belly Express, Jacobus
  • New China, Newberry Township
  • Pizza Box & Hoagie Shop (follow-up), Dover
  • Route 74 Restaurant, Dover Township
  • Smittie's Soft Pretzels Inc., Dover Township
  • Southern Sweets By Jennie T, Jacobus
  • Sweet Treats MFF, West Manchester Township
  • The Taco House, York Township
  • Walmart Supercenter #4404, Newberry Township

Inspected June 17, 2022

  • Amazing Grazin MFF2 (opening), East Hopewell Township
  • Clarion Hotel, Fairview Township
  • Comfort Inn & Suites, Manchester Township
  • Harry Dehoff Farms (opening), Hopewell Township
  • Subway #26851, Shrewsbury Township

Out of compliance

Inspected May 23, 2022

York One Stop Shop, 55 N. Newberry St., York

Violations:

  • Food in the freezer area stored open with no covering.
  • Outer areas of food containers are dirty to sight and touch. Drip tray at stove is dirty. Inside of deli case is dirty.
  • Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use.
  • Food employee observed storing clean food equipment while wet, and not allowing time for draining and/or air-drying.
  • Side door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
  • Deli food was held at 53 °F, in the deli case, rather than 41°F or below as required. Discarded all foods in deli case.
  • Observed the Southbend stove oven door in need of repair.
  • Unused equipment stored in the kitchen and needs to be removed.
  • Food storage containers, in the Frigidaire cooling unit area, is not labeled with the common name of the food.
  • Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.
  • Deli slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
  • Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed leaking at the 3 bay sink area.
  • The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
  • Observed Southbend stove in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.
  • Trash receptacle / waste handling unit outside does not have a tight-fitting lid or cover.

Manager comment: The inspector returned and said everything was good.

Inspected May 25, 2022

Philly Pretzel Factory, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York

Violations:

  • Cooking trays, a food contact surface, were observed to need to be replaced. Discarded.
  • Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.
  • No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.
  • The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
  • Food stored open with no covering in the dry storage food hopper.
  • Observed all cooking equipment with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.
  • Observed single-service, stored uncovered and not inverted. Inside of cup is dirty from not being inverted and uncovered.

Manager comment: All of the issues were immediately addressed, and the restaurant passed its re-inspection.

Inspected June 6, 2022

Burger King #1559, 2400 Mount Rose Avenue, Springettsbury Township

Violations:

  • Exposed food preparation observed in cooks line and fryer area under dirty ventilation ducts, equipment, attachments (such as monitors, pipes, push button pads, etc.) and subject to potential contamination.
  • Upper interior of microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
  • Old food residue observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.
  • The handwash sink in the drive through area was blocked by ice buckets and not accessible at all times for employee use.
  • Food facility inspection indicates evidence of flying insect activity in drive-through, mop sink, and BIB storage areas.
  • Kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Floors under equipment have heavy accumulation of oil, foods and filth.
  • The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
  • Hood systems are extremely filthy, greasy, dusty and are in need of cleaning.
  • Exterior surfaces of fryers and fryer casters are grease laden and very dirty.
  • Observed cooking equipment / and holding equipment, in the food preparation areas, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.
  • Observed monitoring screens, push button pads, bulk ingredient storage equipment, in cooks line and food preparation areas, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.
  • Non-food contact surfaces throughout facility are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.
  • Floor in the kitchen and storage areas is made of ceramic tile and is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Grout between tiles throughout kitchen has deteriorated, tiles around the mop sink are broken.
  • Food employee observed in fryer area, wearing bracelets and watch on arms.
  • Food employees observed in cooks line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Manager's comment: The restaurant had a reinspection on June 17 and is now in compliance, according to a company spokesperson.

Inspected June 7, 2022

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1800 Loucks Unit 675, West Manchester Township

Violations:

  • Observed two reach-in coolers −one two-door and one three-door − with standing water and ice. Observed an accumulation of ice on the walk-in freezer floor, indicating the unit is not working correctly.
  • Observed the entire facility floors and walls with accumulation of dirt, dust and food debris.
  • Observed a bottle of Clorox and a spray bottle of Clorox stored with food. The bottle was stored on a shelf in the back room and the the spray bottle was stored up front beside bottles of honey. Observed a can of Raid stored in the back room with red wine vinegar and black beans.
  • Food employees observed in customer service area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.
  • Can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
  • Observed 5 ceiling tiles in the front counter area that are water stained and in need of replacement.
  • Observed more than 5 small fruit fly-like insects in the customer service counter area and 10 or more in the back room near the sink.
  • Observed spray bottle in the mop sink area with a blue liquid with no common name label.
  • Observed three-compartment sink leaking around handles of drains, water is being caught in a bucket below. This needs to be properly repaired. At front counter water pump is leaking and draining into a bucket that's not being empty at a frequency to keep pests away.
  • The person in charge doesn't demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
  • Observed walk-in cooler floor with an accumulation of food and liquid spillage.
  • Observed all Bain Marie units, in front area, having an large accumulation of dirt, old caked on food residue and soil debris all around the inside doors, underside of units and crevices at the time of inspection.

Manager comment: The restaurant is back in compliance.

Inspected on June 9, 2022

M&M Lounge, 530 Maryland Ave., York

Violations:

  • Inside the microwave at top, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed dirty knives on magnetic strip in the kitchen area.
  • Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in kitchen area.
  • The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
  • Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed the door glides of the cooler dirty to sight and touch. Bottom of the cooler at bar area is dirty and in need of cleaning.
  • Utensils stored in drawer is not stored all one direction to prevent touching food contact end while retrieving.
  • Chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles.
  • Observed wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution.
  • Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.
  • Observed single-service, single-use articles stored at 3-bay sink and prep cooler areas which were not in the original protective package.
  • Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in basement area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.
  • Waste receptacle for disposable paper towels not provided.

Manager comment: Attempts to reach a manager were unsuccessful.

Inspected on June 11, 2022

Arby's #8330, 1340 S. Baltimore St., Penn Township

Violations:

  • Observed gaskets on the sandwich prep area, underside of soda dispensing unit at the drive-through window and pipes above the three bay sink, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.
  • Slicer (in back slicing area), acrylic caddy holding temperature probes (next to three bay sink), all racks over three bay sink and back slicer area, plastic and metal tubs filled with dispensing bottles, lids, bottom grates, etc., above the three bay sink and back slicer area, and seven knives hanging on a magnetic wall hanger near the back slicer area, all food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.
  • Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in under the self serve soda dispenser directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. It appears shelf is broken and needs to be repaired.
  • The handwash sink in the back prep area next to the three bay sink, does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.
  • Food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Food employee did not wash hands for adequate amount of time of at least 20 seconds.
  • The handwash sink located in the drive-through area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Temp was reading 91.2 degrees after running for approximately 10 minutes. All hand-wash sinks in the restrooms were reading 74.8 degrees and did not have water reaching 100 degrees or more. There is still one operational hand-wash sink in the back area near the three bay sink with the correct water temperature.
  • The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
  • Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the baine marie sandwich prep cooling unit.

Manager comment: A manager could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County restaurant inspections: Dirty kitchens, 'evidence of rodents/insect activity'

