Ready, set, boom! When and where you can shoot fireworks in Wayne and Ashland counties

Ohioans can legally shoot off fireworks starting July 1 around certain holidays, but not all Ohioans can fill the sky with rockets.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 172 into law in November 2021, allowing state residents 18 and older to use fireworks on private property with the owner's consent.

Ohio residents can legally shoot off fireworks with some restrictions, but municipalities and townships have the final say.

Some area cities, such as Mansfield, have placed further restrictions or an outright ban on fireworks, while others, like Wooster and Ashland, will follow state law.

What fireworks are legal? When can you shoot them off?

Fireworks can legally be used on these days:

New Year's Day

Cinco de Mayo

Memorial Day weekend

Juneteenth

July 3, 4, and 5, and the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays before and after

Labor Day weekend

Diwali, a religious festival of lights observed by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs

New Year's Eve

Only 1.4G consumer-grade fireworks such as roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets and sparklers can be used, according to a story in the Cincinnati Enquirer. It is still illegal for people to purchase display-grade fireworks unless they have the proper license.

Which local municipalities have changed firework use?

Lawmakers in Rittman passed legislation prohibiting year-round private fireworks usage except around Independence Day.

The new city law will only allow fireworks on July 3, 4 and 5 between the hours of 8 a.m. and midnight on private property, said Bobbie Beshara, city manager.

A similar law was passed in Orrville prohibiting fireworks on all holidays except for the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays before and after the Fourth of July and July 3, 4 and 5, said Police Chief Matt Birkbeck.

Shooting hours are limited to between 8 a.m. and midnight in the city.

"The state law did not restrict the time of day, so Orrville wanted to prevent people from firing at 2 a.m.," he said.

Penalties in Orrville will depend on the situation, but Birkbeck said, first-degree misdemeanor and disorderly conduct charges are on the table.

The city of Mansfield continued its ban on fireworks but added a civil penalty of a $1,000 fine via the city's fire prevention code, the Mansfield News Journal reported Tuesday.

Wooster and Ashland place no limits

Both the cities of Wooster and Ashland passed no legislation banning or limiting fireworks, according to the two municipalities.

Wooster residents are required to comply with state law unless more restrictive laws are adopted on the local level, Director of Administration Joel Montgomery said.

"Wooster will not be adopting any more restrictive laws at this time," Montgomery said. "We will continue to monitor the use of fireworks and the amount of fireworks that a single person can have in their possession, but we do not have any new, significant concerns at this time."

Unless any "significant issues arise," Montgomery said, the city will adhere to state law.

